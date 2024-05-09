LOG-IN - LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 42.278.291/0001-24

Company Registry (NIRE): 333.0026074-9

MATERIAL FACT

Approval of the 3rd (Third) Issuance of Commercial Papers, in Two Series, for Public Offering with

Automatic Distribution Registration, by Log-in Logística Intermodal S.A.

Log-In- Logística Intermodal S.A. ("Log-In", "Company" - B3: LOGN3), pursuant to Article 157, paragraph 4 of Law No. 6.404 of December 15, 1976, and in accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil ("CVM") Resolution No. 160, of July 13, 2022, as amended ("CVM Resolution 160") and CVM Resolution No. 44, of August 23,2021, as amended ("CVM Resolution 44"), hereby informs its shareholders, investors and the market in general that at the Board of Directors' Meeting held on May 8, 2024, approved the 3rd (third) issuance of commercial papers ("Issuance"), in two series, nominative and book-entry form ("Commercial Papers"), with face value of one million reais (R$ 1.000.000,00), totaling the amount of four hundred and twenty million reais (R$420.000.000,00), of which three hundred and seventy million reais (R$370.000.000,00) are for the Commercial Papers of first series, and fifty million reais (R$50.000.000,00) are for the Commercial Papers of the second series, with maturity of two thousand five hundred and fifty- six (2.556) calendar days counted from the respective issuance date of the Commercial Papers. The Commercial Papers will be publicly distributed exclusively for professional investors, as defined in Article 11 of CVM Resolution No. 30, dated May 11, 2021, as amended ("Professional Investors"), under the automatic registration procedure for distribution, pursuant to paragraph 1 of Article 25, item V of Article 26, and item I of Article 27, of CVM Resolution 160 ("Offering").

The net proceeds raised through the Issuance will be allocated for (i) working capital of the Company, (ii) early prepayment of the 3rd issuance of simple debentures, non-convertibleinto shares, with collateral, in a single series, for public distribution with restricted efforts by the Company, issued on May 14, 2020; (iii) early prepayment of the 1st issuance of commercial papers, in a single series, for public distribution with restricted efforts, by the Company, issued on September 14, 2022; and (iv) early prepayment of the 4th issuance of simple debentures, non-convertibleinto shares, with collateral, in a single series, for public distribution with restricted efforts by the Company, issued on May 5, 2021.

This material is solely for informational purposes, in accordance with current legislation, and should not be interpreted or considered, for all legal matters and effects, as sales and/or promotional material for the Commercial Papers.

Rio de Janeiro, May 8, 2024

Pascoal Cunha Gomes

Financial and Investor Relations Vice-President

