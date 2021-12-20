Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Material Fact - Board of Directors is in favor of accepting the public offer for the acquisition of control of the Company launched by Sas Agencies de Remittances of Services Sàrl

Log-In - Logística Intermodal S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer (CNPJ): 42.278.291/0001-24

Company Registry (NIRE): 3.330.026.074-9

MATERIAL FACT

Log-In- Logística Intermodal S.A. ("Log-In", "Company" - B3: LOGN3), in connection with the Notice of Material Facts released in September 15, 17 and 20 and December 13 and 15, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders, its investors and the market as a whole that, in compliance with article 21 of the Novo Mercado Listing Regulation of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), item "u" of article 17 of Log-In's bylaws and article 32-D of CVM Rule No. 361/02, in a meeting held on this date the Board of Directors issued a statement favorable to the acceptance of the voluntary tender offer for the acquisition of the control of the Company launched by Sas Shipping Agencies Services Sàrl, a wholly owned subsidiary of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. ("Tender Offer"), as per opinion approved and attached to the minute of such meeting.

The minute of the aforementioned meeting of the Board of Directors, with the entirety of the opinion relative to the Tender Offer, is available in the Sistema IPE, in the websites of the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (https://www.gov.br/cvm/pt-br) and of B3 (https://www.b3.com.br/pt_br/) and in the Investors Relations website of the Company (https://ri.loginlogistica.com.br/).

Rio de Janeiro, December 20, 2021.

Pascoal Cunha Gomes

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

