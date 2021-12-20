Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOGN3   BRLOGNACNOR3

LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

(LOGN3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Material Fact - Board of Directors is in favor of accepting the public offer for the acquisition of control of the Company launched by Sas Agencies de Remittances of Services Sàrl

12/20/2021 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Log-In - Logística Intermodal S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer (CNPJ): 42.278.291/0001-24

Company Registry (NIRE): 3.330.026.074-9

MATERIAL FACT

Log-In- Logística Intermodal S.A. ("Log-In", "Company" - B3: LOGN3), in connection with the Notice of Material Facts released in September 15, 17 and 20 and December 13 and 15, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders, its investors and the market as a whole that, in compliance with article 21 of the Novo Mercado Listing Regulation of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), item "u" of article 17 of Log-In's bylaws and article 32-D of CVM Rule No. 361/02, in a meeting held on this date the Board of Directors issued a statement favorable to the acceptance of the voluntary tender offer for the acquisition of the control of the Company launched by Sas Shipping Agencies Services Sàrl, a wholly owned subsidiary of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. ("Tender Offer"), as per opinion approved and attached to the minute of such meeting.

The minute of the aforementioned meeting of the Board of Directors, with the entirety of the opinion relative to the Tender Offer, is available in the Sistema IPE, in the websites of the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (https://www.gov.br/cvm/pt-br) and of B3 (https://www.b3.com.br/pt_br/) and in the Investors Relations website of the Company (https://ri.loginlogistica.com.br/).

Rio de Janeiro, December 20, 2021.

Pascoal Cunha Gomes

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

For add ition al informa tion, p lea se con ta ct L og - In's I nvestor Rela tions department:

Sand ra Ca lcad o - Jú lia Ornellas - +55 21 211 16762 - ri@loginlogistica . com . b r

www . log in logistica . com . b r/ ri - B3: L OGN3

Disclaimer

Log-In Logística Intermodal SA published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 22:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.
12/16LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Material Fact - Log-In Announces CADE authorized Sas Shi..
PU
12/16LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Fato Relevante
PU
12/15LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Notice to the Market - Disclosure of information in comp..
PU
12/14LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
12/14Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A. ) agreed to acquire Tecmar Transportes Ltda for approx..
CI
12/13LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Fato Relevante
PU
12/06LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Notice to the Market - Calendar of Corporative Events 20..
PU
12/02LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Material Fact - Log-In Announces Full Settlement of the ..
PU
11/23LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Notice to the Market - Participation of Executives in Di..
PU
11/18LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : 3Q21 Conference Call Transcript
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 384 M 241 M 241 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 718 M 125 M 125 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 380 M 416 M 415 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,24x
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 22,75 BRL
Average target price 22,13 BRL
Spread / Average Target -2,71%
Managers and Directors
Marcio Arany da Cruz Martins CEO, Chief Transformation & Innovation Officer
Pascoal Cunha Gomes Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marco Antônio Souza Cauduro Chairman
Mauricio Trompowsky Costa Ramos Chief Operating Officer
Eduardo de Salles Bartolomeo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.40.61%419
DSV A/S40.10%50 840
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG38.30%36 241
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.29.17%9 115
INPOST S.A.0.00%5 471
NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD.-2.89%5 409