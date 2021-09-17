Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Material Fact - Log-In Announces Receipt of letter from Alaska Investimentos containing the terms and conditions

Log-In - Logística Intermodal S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer (CNPJ): 42.278.291/0001-24

Company Registry (NIRE): 3.330.026.074-9

MATERIAL FACT

Log-In- Logística Intermodal S.A. ("Log-In" or "Company" - B3: LOGN3), in accordance with article 157, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6.404/76, hereby informs its shareholders, investors and the market in general that, on this date, it received the letter attached herein, containing the terms and conditions of the commitment undertook by Alaska Investimentos Ltda., as manager of investment vehicles owners of shares issued by the Company, regarding the tender offer to be launched in the future by Sas Shipping Agencies Services Sàrl, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. ("MSC").

Rio de Janeiro, September 17, 2021.

Pascoal Cunha Gomes

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

For add ition al informa tion, p lea se con ta ct L og - In's I nvestor Rela tions department:

Sand ra Ca lcad o - Jú lia Ornellas - +55 21 211 16762 - ri@loginlogistica . com . b r

www . log in logistica . com . b r/ ri - B3: L OGN3