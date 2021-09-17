Log in
Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Material Fact - Log-In Announces Receipt of letter from Alaska Investimentos containing the terms and conditions

09/17/2021 | 09:32pm EDT
Log-In - Logística Intermodal S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer (CNPJ): 42.278.291/0001-24

Company Registry (NIRE): 3.330.026.074-9

MATERIAL FACT

Log-In- Logística Intermodal S.A. ("Log-In" or "Company" - B3: LOGN3), in accordance with article 157, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6.404/76, hereby informs its shareholders, investors and the market in general that, on this date, it received the letter attached herein, containing the terms and conditions of the commitment undertook by Alaska Investimentos Ltda., as manager of investment vehicles owners of shares issued by the Company, regarding the tender offer to be launched in the future by Sas Shipping Agencies Services Sàrl, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. ("MSC").

Rio de Janeiro, September 17, 2021.

Pascoal Cunha Gomes

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

For add ition al informa tion, p lea se con ta ct L og - In's I nvestor Rela tions department:

Sand ra Ca lcad o - Jú lia Ornellas - +55 21 211 16762 - ri@loginlogistica . com . b r

www . log in logistica . com . b r/ ri - B3: L OGN3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Log-In Logística Intermodal SA published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2021 01:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
