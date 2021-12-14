Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting

LOG-IN - LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL SA

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) No. 42.278.291/0001-24

Company Registry (NIRE) No. 333.0026074-9

EXTRACT FROM THE MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

HELD ON DECEMBER 14, 2021

I certify that on December 14, 2021, at 2:00 pm, at the Company's headquarters, located in the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, at Rua do Passeio, no. 78, room 1.201, Condomínio BVEP Nigri Plaza, Center and by videoconference, the members of the Board of Directors Marco Antonio Souza Cauduro, Eduardo de Salles Bartolomeo, Fabiola Ribeiro dos Santos, Maurício Ribeiro de Menezes and Flavio Souto Boan, and the Secretary, Eduardo Simeone, with the presence of the Company's Directors, after analyzing and discussing the items on the agenda, resolved on the following record: "5.1 - approved, as provided on article 17, "q", of the Bylaws, the Company's budget for the fiscal year to be ended on December 31, 2022, whose material, discussed and approved by all those present, was signed by the Secretary and archived at the Company." I certify that the above records were taken from the minutes drawn up in the Minutes of Meetings of the Company's Board of Directors. Ri

Rio de Janeiro, December 14, 2021.

Eduardo Simeone

Secretary

This is a free English translation of the minutes drawn up in the Company's records