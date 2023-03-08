Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting
03/08/2023 | 05:42pm EST
LOG-IN - LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.
Publicly-held and Authorized Capital Company
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) No. 42.278.291/0001-24
Company Registry (NIRE) No. 333.0026074-9
EXTRACT FROM THE MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING
HELD ON MARCH 08, 2023
I hereby certify that, on March 8, 2023, at 10:00 am, at the Company's registered office, located in the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, at Rua do Passeio, No. 78, room 1.201, Condomínio BVEP Nigri Plaza, Centro, and by videoconference, the directors, Messrs. Marco Antonio Souza Cauduro, Carlos José Rolim de Mello, Gregory Gottlieb, Julian Roger Crispin Thomas and Maurício Ribeiro de Menezes, and the Secretary, Mrs. Cristal Celano, with the Board of Directors, discussed and promoted the following record: "5.1. To manifest themselves in favorof the approval of the 2022 Financial Statements ("2022 Financial Statements"), accompanied by the management report and the respective opinions of the Independent Auditors and the Audit Committee, which shall be disclosed after the end of the trading session on March 8, 2023.5.2. To submitthe 2022 Financial Statements, accompanied by the management report and the respective opinions of the Independent Auditors and the Audit Committee, for the appreciation of the Company's shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, which will be called in due course, designated to be held on the 18th of April 2023.
5.3. To acknowledge the terms of the amendment to the Private Deed of the 3rd (Third) Issuance of Simple Debentures, Not Convertible into Shares, of the Kind with Real Guarantee and Additional Personal Guarantee, in a Single Series, for Public Distribution with Restricted Efforts, of Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A. " ("Issue Deed") and to approve the amendment of the following characteristics and conditions of the Deed of Issue and the Offer, to be provided for in the Deed of Issue: (i) change (i.1) of the Maturity Date of the Debentures from May 14, 2025 to the New Maturity Date of the Debentures; and (i.2) the method of payment of the balance of the Nominal Unit Value of the Debentures, as provided for in Clause 6.15.1 and Annex I, both of the Issue Deed, with the total remaining balance of the Nominal Unit Value of the Debentures to be due in a single installment, on the New Maturity Date of the Debentures; (ii) amendment (ii.1) of the provisions of Clause 6.20.1 and 6.20.2 of the Deed of Issue, in order to allow that, as of June 30, 2024 (inclusive), the Early Redemption of the Debentures, may be carried out, by the Company, without the incidence of the Early Redemption premium, to be calculated in the manner provided for in the aforementioned Clause 6.20.1; and (ii.2) the concept of Early Redemption Date, as defined in Clause 6.20.3 of the Issue Deed, to allow that,
respecting the terms and conditions set forth in the Issue Deed, as resolved and authorized through this meeting, the Early Redemption of Debentures can be carried out on any Business Day, with Clauses 6.20.1, 6.20.2 and 6.20.3, all of the Issue Deed, becoming effective with the wording approved by the Debenture Holders at the General Meeting of Debenture Holders ("MDH" ); (iii) amendment to the wording of Clause 9.1, item (xxxvi) of the Indenture, which establishes the obligation for the Company to include, through the execution of an amendment to the Indenture, any Subsidiary (as defined in the Indenture ) of the Company, as Guarantor of the Issuance, which represents at least 20% (twenty percent) of the Company's consolidated revenue, so that, for the calculation of the percentage indicated in the aforementioned Clause 9.1, item (xxxvi), the EBITDA (as defined in the Issue Deed), calculated based on the Company's consolidated financial statements, with the aforementioned Clause 9.1, item (xxxvi) becoming effective with the new wording, approved by the Debenture Holders at the MDH.
5.3.1. The execution of an amendment to the Fiduciary Assignment Agreement to reflect the wording approved by the Debenture Holders at the MDH and the matters indicated below: (i) the release of the Fiduciary Assignment of Commercial Receivables, being certain that the Fiduciary Assignment Escrow Account and the Mutual Fiduciary Assignment Log-In Austria and (ii) amendment, as of this date, the periodicity of the reassessment of the Valuation value of the Log-In Endurance Vessel, which will now take place annually, in November of each year, instead of every six months, as originally planned. 5.3.2. Authorize the Fiduciary Agent and the Company to perform all acts and adopt all necessary measures to implement the resolutions taken at this meeting, including, but not limited to, the execution of an amendment to the Issue Deed, the Fiduciary Assignment Agreement and the documents of the Issuance, as applicable and observing the wording approved by the Debenture Holders at the AGD.(...)" I hereby certify that the above records were extracted from the minutes drawn up in the Book of Minutes of Meetings of the Company's Board of Directors.
Rio de Janeiro, March 8, 2023.
Cristal Celano
Secretary
This is a free English translation of the minutes drawn up in the Company's records
