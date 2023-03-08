Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting

Continuação do Extrato da Ata da Reunião do Conselho de Administração da Log-In - Logística Intermodal S/A, realizada em 08 de março de 2023.

LOG-IN - LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

Publicly-held and Authorized Capital Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) No. 42.278.291/0001-24

Company Registry (NIRE) No. 333.0026074-9

EXTRACT FROM THE MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

HELD ON MARCH 08, 2023

I hereby certify that, on March 8, 2023, at 10:00 am, at the Company's registered office, located in the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, at Rua do Passeio, No. 78, room 1.201, Condomínio BVEP Nigri Plaza, Centro, and by videoconference, the directors, Messrs. Marco Antonio Souza Cauduro, Carlos José Rolim de Mello, Gregory Gottlieb, Julian Roger Crispin Thomas and Maurício Ribeiro de Menezes, and the Secretary, Mrs. Cristal Celano, with the Board of Directors, discussed and promoted the following record: "5.1. To manifest themselves in favor of the approval of the 2022 Financial Statements ("2022 Financial Statements"), accompanied by the management report and the respective opinions of the Independent Auditors and the Audit Committee, which shall be disclosed after the end of the trading session on March 8, 2023. 5.2. To submit the 2022 Financial Statements, accompanied by the management report and the respective opinions of the Independent Auditors and the Audit Committee, for the appreciation of the Company's shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, which will be called in due course, designated to be held on the 18th of April 2023.

5.3. To acknowledge the terms of the amendment to the Private Deed of the 3rd (Third) Issuance of Simple Debentures, Not Convertible into Shares, of the Kind with Real Guarantee and Additional Personal Guarantee, in a Single Series, for Public Distribution with Restricted Efforts, of Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A. " ("Issue Deed") and to approve the amendment of the following characteristics and conditions of the Deed of Issue and the Offer, to be provided for in the Deed of Issue: (i) change (i.1) of the Maturity Date of the Debentures from May 14, 2025 to the New Maturity Date of the Debentures; and (i.2) the method of payment of the balance of the Nominal Unit Value of the Debentures, as provided for in Clause 6.15.1 and Annex I, both of the Issue Deed, with the total remaining balance of the Nominal Unit Value of the Debentures to be due in a single installment, on the New Maturity Date of the Debentures; (ii) amendment (ii.1) of the provisions of Clause 6.20.1 and 6.20.2 of the Deed of Issue, in order to allow that, as of June 30, 2024 (inclusive), the Early Redemption of the Debentures, may be carried out, by the Company, without the incidence of the Early Redemption premium, to be calculated in the manner provided for in the aforementioned Clause 6.20.1; and (ii.2) the concept of Early Redemption Date, as defined in Clause 6.20.3 of the Issue Deed, to allow that,