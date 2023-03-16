Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting

Continuation of the Certificate of the Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Log-In - Logística Intermodal S/A, held March 16, 2023.

LOG-IN - LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

NIRE No. 33.300.026.074-9

CERTIFICATE OF THE MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

HELD ON MARCH 16, 2023

1. Date, Time and Place : March 16, 2023, at 3:00 pm, at the Company's headquarters, located in the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, at Rua do Passeio, No. 78, room No. 1,201, Condomínio BVEP Nigri Plaza, Centro, and by videoconference.

2. Call and Attendance : Call made by electronic message sent to Directors, as per Internal Rule of the Board of Directors. With the attendance of all the Directors, the quorum required to hold the meeting was met.

3. Presiding Board : Chairman: Mr. Marco Antônio Souza Cauduro; Secretary: Mr. Eduardo Simeone.

4. Agenda : Assess, discuss and resolve on: (i) the proposal for the global annual compensation of the management for the fiscal year of 2023; (ii) the conformity of the candidates to the Board of Directors appointed by the controlling shareholder for the next unified term of two (2) years (a) with the Company's Policy for the Appointment of Members of the Board of Directors, the Executive Office and the Advisory Committees (" Appointment Policy "), and (b) as applicable, with the independence requirements set forth in the Novo Mercado Listing Regulation of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (" Novo Mercado Regulation ") and in the Annex K to CVM Rule No. 80/22; and (iii) the calling of the Company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting, to be held on April 18, 2023, to resolve on the following agenda: (a) asses the accounts of the Management, discuss and vote Log-In's annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended in December 31, 2022, accompanied by the report of the Independent Auditors and the opinion of the Audit Committee; (b) set the global annual compensation of the management of the Company for the fiscal year of 2023; (c) set the number of members of the Board of Directors of the Company for the next unified term of two (2) years, which shall extend until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting that resolve on the financial statements for the fiscal year ended in December 31, 2024; and (d) elect the members of the Board of Directors of the Company for the next unified term of two (2) years.

5. Resolutions : After opening the meeting, the Directors:

5.1. approved, unanimously and without reservation, the proposal for the global annual compensation of the management for the fiscal year of 2023, of BRL 18,308,625.69 (eighteen million, three hundred and eight thousand, six hundred and twenty-five Brazilian reais and sixty-nine cents):

5.2. took note of the controlling shareholder's proposal to (a) set at 6 (six) the number of members of the Board of Directors of the Company for the next unified term of two (2) years; and (b) reappoint all current members of the Board of Directors to the next unified term;

5.3. concluded, unanimously and without reservation, (a) that all candidates appointed by the controlling shareholder to the Company's Board of Directors meet the requirements set forth in the Appointment Policy; and (b) based on the statements made pursuant to Article 17, (i), of Novo Mercado Regulation and Article 7, (I), of the Annex K to CVM Rule No. 80/22, that Mr. Maurício Ribeiro de Menezes and Mr. Julian Roger Crispin Thomas fall within the criteria of independence set forth in the Novo Mercado Regulation and in Annex K of CVM Rule No. 80/22.

5.4. approved, unanimously and without reservation, the call of the Company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting, to be held on April 18, 2023, to deliberate on the following agenda: (a) asses the accounts of the Management, discuss and vote Log-In's annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended in December 31, 2022, accompanied by the report of the Independent Auditors and the opinion of the Audit Committee; (b) set the global annual compensation of the management of the Company for the fiscal year of 2023; (c) set the number of members of the Board of Directors of the Company for the next unified term of two (2) years, which shall extend until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting that resolve on the financial statements for the fiscal year ended in December 31, 2024; and (d) elect the members of the Board of Directors of the Company for the next unified term of two (2) years.

6. Closure and drafting of the minutes : Once covered the agenda, the meeting was suspended for the time necessary for the drafting of this minutes, in the form of a summary. Reopened the session, the present minutes were read, approved and signed by all present.

7. Signatures : Presiding Board : Marco Antônio Souza Cauduro (president); Eduardo Simeone (secretary). Members of the Board of Directors : Marco Antônio Souza Cauduro; Maurício Ribeiro de Menezes, Carlos José Rollim de Mello, Soren Toft, Gregory Gottlieb, Julian Roger Crispin Thomas.

Rio de Janeiro, March 16, 2023.

I hereby certify that this is a true copy of the minutes drawn up in the proper book.