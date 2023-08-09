Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting
LOG-IN - LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.
Publicly-held Company
CNPJ No. 42.278.291/0001-24
NIRE No. 333.0026074-9
EXTRACT FROM THE MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING
HELD ON AUGUST 09, 2023
I hereby certify that, on August 9th, 2023, at 10:00 am, at the registered office of Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A. ("Log-In") located in the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, at Rua do Passeio, nº 78, room 1.201, Condomínio BVEP Nigri Plaza, Centro, and by videoconference, the directors Mr. Carlos José Rolim de Mello, Mr. Gregory Gottlieb, Sr. Julian Roger Crispin Thomas, and Mr. Maurício Ribeiro de Menezes, and the Secretary, Cristal Fritzsche Celano, having the Board of Directors, discussed and promoted the record that follows: "5.1 -To acknowledge, through the presentation of Mr. Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, the Company's operating and financial results for the second quarter ended on June 30, 2023, based on information provided by Management and discussed with the independent auditors. The support material is filed at the Company's office." I certify that the above records were extracted from the minutes drawn up in the Company's Board of Directors' Meeting Minutes Book.
Rio de Janeiro, August 9th, 2023.
Crystal Fritzsche Celano
Secretary
This is a free English translation of the minutes drawn up in the Company's records
Log-in Logistica Intermodal SA, formerly Docenave Navegacao Vale do Rio Doce SA, is a Brazil-based company that plans, manages and operates cargo handling solutions through cabotage, complemented by road services. The Company operates an interconnected network, which includes port handling and door-to-door transportation, through an intermodal network that covers Brazil and the Southern Common Market region (Mercosur). The Company's activities are divided into three areas: Coastal Shipping, offering maritime transportation in ports in the Brazilian coast and Mercosur, integrated to services contracted for road short-distance transportation; Port Terminal, providing management and operation of a container port terminal, the Vila Velha Terminal (TVV), in the state of Espirito Santo, Brazil, and Intermodal Terminals, including ground intermodal terminals integrated to services offered by Coastal Shipping area.