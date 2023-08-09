LOG-IN - LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ No. 42.278.291/0001-24

NIRE No. 333.0026074-9

EXTRACT FROM THE MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

HELD ON AUGUST 09, 2023

I hereby certify that, on August 9th, 2023, at 10:00 am, at the registered office of Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A. ("Log-In") located in the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, at Rua do Passeio, nº 78, room 1.201, Condomínio BVEP Nigri Plaza, Centro, and by videoconference, the directors Mr. Carlos José Rolim de Mello, Mr. Gregory Gottlieb, Sr. Julian Roger Crispin Thomas, and Mr. Maurício Ribeiro de Menezes, and the Secretary, Cristal Fritzsche Celano, having the Board of Directors, discussed and promoted the record that follows: "5.1 -To acknowledge, through the presentation of Mr. Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, the Company's operating and financial results for the second quarter ended on June 30, 2023, based on information provided by Management and discussed with the independent auditors. The support material is filed at the Company's office." I certify that the above records were extracted from the minutes drawn up in the Company's Board of Directors' Meeting Minutes Book.

Rio de Janeiro, August 9th, 2023.

Crystal Fritzsche Celano

Secretary

This is a free English translation of the minutes drawn up in the Company's records