LOG-IN - LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A. Publicly-held Company with Authorized Capital CNPJ No. 42.278.291/0001-24 NIRE No. 333.0026074-9 EXTRACT FROM THE MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING HELD ON MAY 8, 2024 I hereby certify that, on May 8, 2024, at 10:00 am, at the Company's registered office located in the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, at Rua do Passeio, No. 78, room 1.201, Condomínio BVEP Nigri Plaza, Centro, and by video conference, the Board Members met, Mr. Carlos José Rolim de Mello, Mr. Elber Alves Justo, Mr. Gregory Gottlieb, Mr. Julian Roger Crispin Thomas, Mr. Maurício Ribeiro de Menezes, and Mr. Soren Toft , and the Secretary, Cristal Fritzsche Celano, with the Board of Directors, discussed and promoted the following record: "5.1. Approved, unanimously and without reservations, (i) the Early Redemption of the 3rd (Third) Issue of Simple Debentures, Non-Convertible into Shares, of the Real Guaranteed Type, with Additional Surety Guarantee, in a Single Series for Restricted Public Distribution by the Issuer, held on May 14, 2020; (ii) the Early Redemption of the 4th (Fourth) Issue of Simple Debentures, Non-Convertible into Shares, of the Real Guaranteed Type, in a Single Series, for Restricted Public Distribution by the Issuer, held on May 5, 2021; and (iii) the Early Redemption of the Commercial Notes from the 1st (First) Issue of Book-Entry Commercial Notes, in a Single Series, for Restricted Public Distribution by the Issuer, held on September 14, 2022. 5.2. The issuance, by the Company, of the Commercial Papers, which will have the following main characteristics: Issuance Number : The Commercial Papers represent the third (3 rd ) issuance of book- entry commercial papers by the Company; Total Issuance Amount : The total amount of the Issuance will be BRL 420,000,000.00

(four hundred and twenty million), on the Issuance Date (as defined below) (" Total Issuance Amount "), with BRL 370,000,000 (three hundred and seventy million) referring to the Commercial Papers of the first series (" Commercial Papers of the First Series ") and

BRL 50,000,000.00 (fifty million) referring to the Commercial Papers of the second series (" Commercial Papers of the Second Series "); Serial numbers : The Issuance will be made in two (2) series (" Series "); Number of Commercial Papers : Four hundred and twenty (420) Commercial Papers will be issued, being three hundred and seventy (370) Commercial Papers of the First Series and fifty (50) Commercial Papers of the Second Series;

Continuation of the Extract of the Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Log-In - Logística Intermodal S.A., held on May 08, 2024. Rated Unit Value : The rated unit value of the Commercial Papers will be BRL 1,000,000.00 (one million Brazilian Reais ), on the Issuance Date (" Rated Unit Value "); Partial distribution : Partial distribution of Commercial Papers will not be allowed; Resource Allocation : The net resources raised through (i) the Issuance of Commercial Papers of the First Series will be allocated to (a) working capital; (b) early settlement of the bonds of the fourth (4 th ) issuance of asset-backed simple bonds, not convertible into shares, in a single series, for public distribution with restricted efforts by the Issuer, made on May 5 th , 2021, as per terms provided for in the " Private Deed Instrument of the Fourth (4 th ) Issuance of Asset-backed Simple Bonds, not Convertible into Shares, with Additional Personal Guarantee, in a Single Series, for Public Distribution with Restricted Efforts by Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A." , as amended from time to time and entered into between the Issuer and Vórtx Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários Ltda. (" Vórtx " and " Bonds of the 4 th Issuance ") and (c) early settlement of the commercial papers of the first (1 st ) issuance of book-entry commercial papers, in a single series, for public distribution with restricted efforts, by the Issuer, made on September 14 th , 2022, as per the terms set out in the " Term of Issuance of the First (1 st ) Issuance of Book-Entry Commercial Papers, in a Single Series, for Public Distribution, with Restricted Efforts, by Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A. ", entered into between the Issuer and Vórtx (" 1 st Issuance of Commercial Papers " and, items (a), (b) and (c) when together "Resource Allocation First Series"); and the Issuance of Commercial Papers of the Second Series will be allocated to (a) working capital; (b) early settlement of the bonds of the third (3 rd ) issuance of asset- backed simple bonds, not convertible into shares, with additional personal guarantee, in a single series, for public distribution with restricted efforts, by the Issuer, made on May 14 th , 2020, as set out in the " Deed of the Fourth (4 th ) Issuance of Asset-Backed Simple Bonds, not Convertible into Shares, with Additional Personal Guarantee, in a Single Series, for Public Distribution with Restricted Efforts, by Log -In Logística Intermodal S.A. ", as amended from time to time and entered into between the Issuer and Vórtx (" Bonds of the 3 rd Issuance ", with items (a) and (b) being, when together, "Resource Allocation Second Series" and, when together with Resource Allocation First Series, " Resource Allocation "). Placement and Distribution Procedure : The Commercial Papers will be subject to public distribution, solely for professional investors, with the intermediation of the Coordinators, under the firm guarantee of placement for the entire Total Issuance Amount, pursuant to the Distribution Agreement. The Coordinators will arrange the distribution plan, which must comply with the procedure described in article 49 of CVM Resolution 160, as provided for in the Distribution Agreement; Date of Issuance : For all legal purposes and effects, the dates of issuance of the

Commercial Papers, of each Series, will be defined in the Issuance Term (" Date of Issuance of the Commercial Papers of the First Series ", " Date of Issuance of the Commercial Papers of the Second Series " and, when referred to together, " Date of Issuance ");

Continuation of the Extract of the Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Log-In - Logística Intermodal S.A., held on May 08, 2024. Profitability Start Date : For all legal purposes and effects, the profitability start date will be the first date of payment of the relevant Commercial Papers. Thus, the minutes of the profitability start (i) of the Commercial Papers of the First Series will be the first date of payment of the Commercial Papers of the First Series (" Profitability Start Date of the First Series ") and (ii) of the Commercial Papers of the Second Series will be the first date of payment of the Commercial Papers of the Second Series (" Profitability Start Date of the Second Series ", and, together with the Profitability Start Date of the Commercial Papers of the First Series, " Profitability Start Date "); Form, Type & Proof of Ownership : The Commercial Papers will be issued in book-entry form, with no issuance of certificates or provisory certificates, and, for all legal purposes, the ownership of the Commercial Papers will be demonstrated by a slip issued by the Bookkeeper and, in addition, in relation to the Commercial Papers that are held electronically at B3, as applicable, a statement will be issued by B3 on behalf of the holder of the Commercial Papers, which will serve as proof of ownership of such Commercial Papers; Convertibility : The Commercial Papers will be simple, i.e., will not be convertible into shares issued by the Company; Collaterals : The Commercial Papers will have no collaterals; Term & Maturity Date : The Commercial Papers of both Series will have a term of two thousand five hundred and fifty-six (2556) calendar days from the respective Date of

Issuance (" Maturity Date "), except for the early maturity of the Commercial Papers due to events of default and the cases of early redemption and optional acquisition provided for in the Issuance Term; Subscription Price & Form of Payment : The Commercial Papers will be subscribed and paid in on the primary market in cash, in domestic currency, at the time of subscription, at their Rated Unit Value, on the first date of payment of the Commercial Papers, in accordance with the settlement rules applicable to B3. The Commercial Papers may be subscribed at a premium or discount, at the discretion of the Lead Coordinator, at the time of subscription of the Commercial Papers, considering that said premium or discount must be applied equally to all holders of the Commercial Papers on each payment date, subject to B3's operating procedures; Inflation adjustment : The Rated Unit Value of the Commercial Papers will not be adjusted for inflation; Amortization : Without prejudice to payments due to any early maturity of obligations arising from the Commercial Papers and to optional early redemption and any Early Redemption Offer, pursuant to the Issuance Term, the balance of the Rated Unit Value of the Commercial Papers will be paid annually, starting from the fifth (5 th ) year (including), from the relevant Date of Issuance, according to the table to be provided for in the Issuance Term, considering that (a) each of the payment dates for the amortization of the

Commercial Papers of the First Series defined as " First Series Amortization Payment

Continuation of the Extract of the Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Log-In - Logística Intermodal S.A., held on May 08, 2024. Date" and (b) each of the payment dates for the amortization of the Commercial Papers of the Second Series defined as "Second Series Amortization Payment Date" and, when collectively with the First Series Amortization Payment Date, "Amortization Payment Date", which, when referred to collectively with the Compensation Payment Date (as defined below), either individually or indistinctly, "Payment Date"; Compensation : (a) Compensation of the Commercial Papers for the First Series : Remunerative interest shall be levied upon the Rated Unit Value or the balance of the Rated Unit Value of the Commercial Papers of the First Series, as applicable, corresponding to the accrued variation of 100% (one hundred percent) of the average daily Interbank Deposit rates of one (1) day, "over extra-group", expressed as percentage per year, based on two hundred and fifty-two (252) Business Days, calculated and published on a daily basis by B3 (" DI Rate "), plus a spread (surcharge) of 1.49% (one point forty-nine percent) per year, based on two hundred and fifty-two (252) Business Days for the Commercial Papers of the First Series (" First Series Compensation "); and

(b) Compensation of the Commercial Papers of the Second Series : Remunerative interest shall be levied upon the Rated Unit Value or the balance of the Rated Unit Value of the Commercial Papers of the Second Series corresponding to the accrued variation of 100% (one hundred percent) of the DI Rate, plus a spread (surcharge) of 1.54% (one point fifty- four percent) per year, based on two hundred and fifty-two (252) Business Days for the

Commercial Papers of the Second Series (" Second Series Compensation ", and when collectively with the First Series Compensation, " Compensation "). The Compensation will be calculated in accordance with the formula to be detailed in the Issuance Term; Payment of Compensation : Without prejudice to payments due to any early maturity of obligations arising from the Commercial Papers, Total Optional Early Redemption or Early Redemption Offer, pursuant to the Issuance Term, the Compensation will be paid annually, starting from the relevant Date of Issuance, according to a schedule to be provided for in the Issuance Term, considering that (i) each of the payment dates for the

Compensation of the Commercial Papers of the First Series, a " First Series Compensation Payment Date "; and (ii) each of the payment dates for the Compensation of the

Commercial Papers of the Second Series, a " Second Series Compensation Payment Date " and, when collectively with the First Series Compensation Payment Date, " Compensation Payment Date "; Payment Location : Payments to which the Commercial Papers are entitled will be made

by the Company on the respective due date using, as applicable: (a) the procedures adopted by B3 for the Commercial Papers electronically held therein; and/or (b) the procedures adopted by the Bookkeeper (according to the term to be defined in the Issuance Term) for Commercial Papers that are not electronically held at B3; Delinquency Charges : Without prejudice to the Compensation, in case of any delay in the payment, by the Company, of any amount owed to the holders of the Commercial Papers, outstanding debts due and unpaid by the Company shall be subject to, regardless of notice, notification or judicial or extrajudicial interpellation (a) conventional, irreducible and non-compensatory fine of 2.00% (two percent); and (b) interest for late payment at the rate of 1.00% (one percent) per month, from the date of default to the date of actual

Continuation of the Extract of the Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Log-In - Logística Intermodal S.A., held on May 08, 2024. payment; both calculated on the amount due and unpaid ("Delinquency Charges"); Risk Rating : No risk rating agency shall be contracted with within the scope of the Offer to assign a rating to the Commercial Papers; Total Optional Early Redemption : The Company may, at its sole discretion, make the optional early redemption of all the Commercial Papers, from the twelfth (12 th ) month of the Issuance Date, with partial redemption of the Commercial Papers being prohibited (" Total Optional Early Redemption "). On the occasion of the Total Optional Early Redemption, the amount due by the Company will be equivalent to the sum (a) of the Rated Unit Value or balance of the Rated Unit Value of the Commercial Papers, plus (b) of the Compensation, calculated pro rata temporis from the Profitability Start Date or the previous Compensation Payment Date, as applicable, until the date of the actual Total Optional Early Redemption, levied upon the Rated Unit Value or balance of the Rated Unit Value; (c) of the other charges due and unpaid by the date of the Total Optional Early Redemption; and (d) of the flat premium applicable on the Rated Unit Value or balance of the Rated Unit Value, plus the relevant Compensation, according to the table to be provided for in the Issuance Term; Extraordinary Amortization : The extraordinary amortization of the Commercial Papers shall not be allowed; Early Redemption Offer : The Company may, at its sole discretion and at any time, make early redemption offers concerning all Commercial Papers, addressed to all of the holders of the Commercial Papers, with equality conditions guaranteed to all of the holders of the Commercial Papers to accept the redemption of the Commercial Papers held by them

(" Early Redemption Offer "). The amount to be paid to the holders of the Commercial

Papers as a result of the Early Redemption Offer shall be equivalent to the Rated Unit Value or the balance of the Rated Unit Value of the Commercial Papers to be redeemed,

(a) plus the Compensation, calculated pro rata temporis from the Profitability Start Date or the previous Compensation Payment Date, as applicable, by the date of the actual redemption of the Commercial Papers which are subject to the Early Redemption Offer and other charges due and unpaid by the date of the Early Redemption Offer, and (b) if applicable, applying a premium informed by the Company in the Early Redemption Offer communication on the total amount, which cannot be negative; Optional Acquisition: The Company may, at any time, purchase Commercial Papers on the secondary market, subject to acceptance by the respective holder of Commercial Papers who is selling them for an amount equal to, less than or greater than the balance of the Rated Unit Value of the Commercial Paper in question; Early Maturity: The obligations arising from the Commercial Papers may be due early in the event of cases of early maturity in accordance with the provisions to be set out in the Issuance Term; and Other Characteristics : The other characteristics of the Commercial Papers will be described in detail in the Issuance Term.

Continuation of the Extract of the Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Log-In - Logística Intermodal S.A., held on May 08, 2024. The contracting, by the Company, with Banco Bradesco BBI S.A., with Banco Itaú BBA S.A., with the Trustee, with legal advisors and any other service providers necessary for the implementation of the Issuance and the Offer; To authorize the Company's Board of Directors to perform all acts, adopt all actions and all necessary measures: (a) to formalize, implement and manage the resolutions contained herein to carry out the Issuance and the Offer, as well as the execution of any and all instruments related to the Issuance and the Offer, including any amendments, representations and powers of attorney; and (b) to establishing additional conditions, performing all necessary acts and entering into all documents required for the materialization of the resolutions provided for in items 5.1 and 5.2 above and in this item 5.3. To ratify all acts previously performed by the Company's Board of Directors related to the above resolutions, the Issuance and the Offer. The Company's Board of Directors is authorized to enter into any and all agreements related to the Issuance and the Offer. The Company certifies that this Meeting was held in compliance with all of the requirements, guidelines and procedures, as determined by CVM Resolution No. 81, in particular in its article 71. 5.3. Having become aware of the exercise of 247,668 (two hundred and forty-seven thousand, six hundred and sixty-eight)Options for Beneficiaries of the ILP Program 2021/2024, being 165,108 (one hundred and sixty-five thousand, one hundred and eight)Options of type "A" and82,560 (eighty-two thousand, five hundred and sixty)Options of type "B", the members of the Board of Directors approved, unanimously and without reservations, the increase in the Company's capital, within the limit of the authorized capital, as follows: (a) the Company's share capital will be increased by R$ 1,514,865.96 (one million, five hundred and fourteen thousand, eight hundred and sixty-five reais and ninety-six cents) through the issuance, for private subscription, of247,668 (two hundred and forty-seven thousand, six hundred and sixty- eight)new common shares; and (b) in this way, the Company's share capital will increase from R$ 1,346,587,321.06 (one billion, three hundred and forty-sixmillion, five hundred and eighty- seven thousand, three hundred and twenty-onereais and six cents) divided in 107,058,818 (one hundred and seven million, fifty-eightthousand, eight hundred and eighteen) to R$ 1,348,102,187.02 (one billion, three hundred and forty-eightmillion, one hundred and two thousand, one hundred and eighty-sevenreais and two cents) divided in 107,306,486 (one hundred and seven million, three hundred and six thousand, four hundred and eighty-six)common, nominative, book-entryshares with no par value. (...) 5.5. To acknowledge, through the CEO's presentation, of the Company's operational and financial results for the first quarter, ended March 31, 2024, based on the information provided by Management and discussed with the independent auditors, the material of which is filed at the Company's registered office. (...)".