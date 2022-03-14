Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Notice to Shareholders - Change in the Company's communication channels

LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer (CNPJ): 42.278.291/0001-24

Company Registry (NIRE): 3.330.026.074-9

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Log-In -LogísticaIntermodal S.A. ("Log-In" or "Company" - B3: LOGN3) informs its shareholders that, due to the amendments to article 289 of Law No. 6.404/76, as amended, promoted by Law No. 13.818/19, the Company's mandatory publications will be carried out only in the Valor Econômico newspaper, so that the Official Gazette of the State of Rio de Janeiro will no longer be adopted as a disclosure channel.

Rio de Janeiro, March 14, 2022.

Pascoal Cunha Gomes

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

