Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOGN3   BRLOGNACNOR3

LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

(LOGN3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Notice to Shareholders - Change in the Company's communication channels

03/14/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer (CNPJ): 42.278.291/0001-24

Company Registry (NIRE): 3.330.026.074-9

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Log-In -LogísticaIntermodal S.A. ("Log-In" or "Company" - B3: LOGN3) informs its shareholders that, due to the amendments to article 289 of Law No. 6.404/76, as amended, promoted by Law No. 13.818/19, the Company's mandatory publications will be carried out only in the Valor Econômico newspaper, so that the Official Gazette of the State of Rio de Janeiro will no longer be adopted as a disclosure channel.

Rio de Janeiro, March 14, 2022.

Pascoal Cunha Gomes

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

For add ition al informa tion, p lea se con ta c t L og - In's I nvestor Rela tions department:

Sand ra Ca lcad o Jú lia Ornellas +55 21 21116762 - ri@ loginlogistica . com . b r

Disclaimer

Log-In Logística Intermodal SA published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 21:38:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.
05:40pLOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Notice to Shareholders - Change in the Company's communi..
PU
11:54aLOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : 2022 Institutional Presentation
PU
03/09LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Presentation 4Q21
PU
03/09TRANSCRIPT : Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 09, 2022
CI
03/08LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Earnings Release 4Q21
PU
03/08LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Reunião da Administração
PU
03/08Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decem..
CI
03/08Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended ..
CI
02/21LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Assembleia
PU
02/14LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : EGM 02/14/2022 - Minutes
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 499 M 294 M 294 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 905 M 178 M 178 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 0,73%
Capitalization 2 593 M 509 M 509 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,33x
EV / Sales 2023 2,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 24,78 BRL
Average target price 22,13 BRL
Spread / Average Target -10,7%
Managers and Directors
Marcio Arany da Cruz Martins Chief Commercial Officer
Pascoal Cunha Gomes Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marco Antônio Souza Cauduro Chairman
Mauricio Trompowsky Costa Ramos Chief Operating Officer
Eduardo de Salles Bartolomeo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.4.70%514
DSV A/S-21.73%40 845
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-11.79%33 461
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.-4.59%8 938
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.17.08%6 258
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.1.19%5 156