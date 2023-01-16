Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Notice to Shareholders - Expected Date for the Meeting

LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.
PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY
Corporate Taxpayer (CNPJ): 42.278.291/0001-24
Company Registry (NIRE): 3.330.026.074-9
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
Estimated date for the Annual General Meeting
Log-InLogística Intermodal S.A. ("Log-In" or "Company" - B3: LOGN3), for the purposes of article 37, paragraph 2 of CVM Resolution 81, of March 29, 2022, informs its shareholders and the market in general that the date scheduled for its Annual General Meeting is April 18, 2023.
Rio de Janeiro, January 16, 2023
Pascoal Cunha Gomes
CFO and Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
