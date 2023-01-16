Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Notice to Shareholders - Expected Date for the Meeting

LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer (CNPJ): 42.278.291/0001-24

Company Registry (NIRE): 3.330.026.074-9

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Estimated date for the Annual General Meeting

Log-InLogística Intermodal S.A. ("Log-In" or "Company" - B3: LOGN3), for the purposes of article 37, paragraph 2 of CVM Resolution 81, of March 29, 2022, informs its shareholders and the market in general that the date scheduled for its Annual General Meeting is April 18, 2023.

Rio de Janeiro, January 16, 2023

Pascoal Cunha Gomes

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

For a ddi ti o nal i nf or ma ti o n , pl e as e co nta ct L og - I n 's I nv est or R el a ti o ns D e par t m en t:

San dr a C al ca do - J úl i a Or nel l as - +55 21 21116762 - r i @ l o g i nl og i sti ca . c o m . br

w w w . l og i nl og i sti ca . c o m . br /r i - B3: LOG N3