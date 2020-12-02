Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A.    LOGN3   BRLOGNACNOR3

LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

(LOGN3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Notice to the Market - Calendar of Corporate Events

12/02/2020 | 05:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer (CNPJ): 42.278.291/0001-24

Company Registry (NIRE): 3.330.026.074-9

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Calendar of Corporative Events

Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A. ("Company" - B3: LOGN3), in compliance with the CVM Instruction No. 358/2002, hereby discloses to its shareholders and the market in general that it made available to the CVM its Calendar of Corporate Events for the year 2021.

The Calendar is also available on the Company's Investor Relations website: http://www.loginlogistica.com.br/ri

Rio de Janeiro, December 2, 2020.

Pascoal Cunha Gomes

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

For additional information, please contact Log-In's Investor Relations Department:

Sandra Calcado - +55 21 21116762 -ri@loginlogistica.com.br

www.loginlogistica.com.br/ri- B3: LOGN3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Log-In Logística Intermodal SA published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 22:14:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.
05:15pLOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Notice to the Market - Calendar of Corporate E..
PU
11/23LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : 3Q20 Conference Call Transcript
PU
11/17LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Apresentação Institucional 2020*
PU
11/17LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : 2020 Institutional Presentation
PU
11/11LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : 3Q20 Earnings Release - english version
PU
11/11LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : 3Q20 Earnings Presentation
PU
11/10LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : 3Q20 Earnings Release - english version
PU
11/10LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : 3Q20 Earnings Release - english version
PU
11/10LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : 3Q20 Earnings Release
PU
10/15LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Notice to the Market - Response to the B3 Offi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 061 M 203 M 203 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 802 M 153 M 153 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 690 M 323 M 323 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,35x
EV / Sales 2021 1,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,7%
Chart LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 26,75 BRL
Last Close Price 17,27 BRL
Spread / Highest target 73,7%
Spread / Average Target 54,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Marco Antônio Souza Cauduro Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eduardo de Salles Bartolomeo Chairman
Mauricio Trompowsky Costa Ramos Operations Officer
Gisomar Francisco de Bittencourt Marinho Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations
Fabíola Ribeiro dos Santos Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.-17.37%319
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG23.53%26 804
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.-30.90%7 729
NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD.9.97%6 242
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.25.52%6 160
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED29.00%3 964
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ