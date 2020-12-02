Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Notice to the Market - Calendar of Corporate Events

LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer (CNPJ): 42.278.291/0001-24

Company Registry (NIRE): 3.330.026.074-9

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Calendar of Corporative Events

Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A. ("Company" - B3: LOGN3), in compliance with the CVM Instruction No. 358/2002, hereby discloses to its shareholders and the market in general that it made available to the CVM its Calendar of Corporate Events for the year 2021.

The Calendar is also available on the Company's Investor Relations website: http://www.loginlogistica.com.br/ri

Rio de Janeiro, December 2, 2020.

Pascoal Cunha Gomes

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

For additional information, please contact Log-In's Investor Relations Department:

Sandra Calcado - +55 21 21116762 -ri@loginlogistica.com.br

www.loginlogistica.com.br/ri- B3: LOGN3