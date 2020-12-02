Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Notice to the Market - Calendar of Corporate Events

LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.
PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY
Corporate Taxpayer (CNPJ): 42.278.291/0001-24
Company Registry (NIRE): 3.330.026.074-9
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Calendar of Corporative Events
Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A. ("Company" - B3: LOGN3), in compliance with the CVM Instruction No. 358/2002, hereby discloses to its shareholders and the market in general that it made available to the CVM its Calendar of Corporate Events for the year 2021.
The Calendar is also available on the Company's Investor Relations website: http://www.loginlogistica.com.br/ri
Rio de Janeiro, December 2, 2020.
Pascoal Cunha Gomes
CFO and Investor Relations Officer
