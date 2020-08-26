Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Notice to the Market - Clarifications on unusual stock movements*

Given the latest fluctuations recorded with the shares issued by this company, the number of trades and the amount traded, as shown below, we request to be informed, until 08/26/2020, if there is any fact that you are aware of that can justify it.

LOG-IN - LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM") Instruction 358/2002, as amended, announces that it received from B3 S.A. ("B3"), on August 25, 2020, request for clarification on atypical movement of the common shares issued by this Company through the Official Letter B3 631/2020-SLS,which questions are reflected below ("Official Letter").

Answering the Official Letter, transcribed above, the Company clarifies that it is not aware of of any material facts and/or acts that may justify the fluctuations in the price, number of trades and number of shares traded, as indicated in the Official Letter herein answered.

The Company remains available for B3, its shareholders and the market in general for any additional clarification needed.

Rio de Janeiro, August 26, 2020.

Marcio Arany da Cruz Martins

CEO and Investor Relations Officer

