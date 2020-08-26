Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Notice to the Market - Clarifications on unusual stock movements*
08/26/2020 | 05:27pm EDT
LOG-IN - LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.
Publicly-Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) No. 42.278.291/0001-24
Company Registry (NIRE) No. 3.330.026.074-9
B3: LOGN3
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
LOG-IN - LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM") Instruction 358/2002, as amended, announces that it received from B3 S.A. ("B3"), on August 25, 2020, request for clarification on atypical movement of the common shares issued by this Company through the Official Letter B3631/2020-SLS,which questions are reflected below ("Official Letter").
"August 25, 2020
631/2020-SLS
Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A.
Attn. Mr. Marcio Arany Da Cruz Martins
Investor Relations Officer
Ref.: Atypical Movement of Shares
Dear Sir.,
Given the latest fluctuations recorded with the shares issued by this company, the number of trades and the amount traded, as shown below, we request to be informed, until 08/26/2020, if there is any fact that you are aware of that can justify it.
Common Shares
Price (R$ per share)
Date
Opening
Minimum
Maximum
Average
Last
Fluc.
Amount
Number
Volume(R$)
%
Traded
08/13/2020
16.02
15.59
16.02
15.74
15.75
-1.68
4,890
1,199,400
18,879,254.00
08/14/2020
15.75
15.32
16.15
15.83
16.15
2.53
3,866
1,155,200
18,283,220.00
08/17/2020
16.12
15.15
16.12
15.42
15.35
-4.95
3,825
1,078,500
16,634,143.00
08/18/2020
15.49
15.23
16.02
15.70
16.00
4.23
2,754
702,200
11,022,388.00
08/19/2020
16.00
15.70
16.42
16.15
16.37
2.31
2,385
726,100
11,726,280.00
08/20/2020
15.99
15.85
16.60
16.34
16.44
0.42
2,966
918,700
15,013,315.00
08/21/2020
16.30
16.30
17.28
16.98
17.18
4.50
3,491
1,097,000
18,629,909.00
08/24/2020
17.30
16.80
17.50
17.15
17.13
-0.29
3,056
932,400
15,988,835.00
08/25/2020*
17.29
17.24
18.54
18.10
18.54
8.23
9,100
2,631,600
47,653,355.00
* Updated until 5:10 PM.
1
Answering the Official Letter, transcribed above, the Company clarifies that it is not aware of of any material facts and/or acts that may justify the fluctuations in the price, number of trades and number of shares traded, as indicated in the Official Letter herein answered.
The Company remains available for B3, its shareholders and the market in general for any additional clarification needed.
Rio de Janeiro, August 26, 2020.
Marcio Arany da Cruz Martins
CEO and Investor Relations Officer
Marcio Arany da Cruz Martins
CEO and Investor Relations Officer
