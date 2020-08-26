Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Notice to the Market - Clarifications on unusual stock movements*

Log in
08/26/2020 | 05:27pm EDT

LOG-IN - LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) No. 42.278.291/0001-24

Company Registry (NIRE) No. 3.330.026.074-9

B3: LOGN3

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

LOG-IN - LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM") Instruction 358/2002, as amended, announces that it received from B3 S.A. ("B3"), on August 25, 2020, request for clarification on atypical movement of the common shares issued by this Company through the Official Letter B3 631/2020-SLS,which questions are reflected below ("Official Letter").

"August 25, 2020

631/2020-SLS

Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A.

Attn. Mr. Marcio Arany Da Cruz Martins

Investor Relations Officer

Ref.: Atypical Movement of Shares

Dear Sir.,

Given the latest fluctuations recorded with the shares issued by this company, the number of trades and the amount traded, as shown below, we request to be informed, until 08/26/2020, if there is any fact that you are aware of that can justify it.

Common Shares

Price (R$ per share)

Date

Opening

Minimum

Maximum

Average

Last

Fluc.

Amount

Number

Volume(R$)

%

Traded

08/13/2020

16.02

15.59

16.02

15.74

15.75

-1.68

4,890

1,199,400

18,879,254.00

08/14/2020

15.75

15.32

16.15

15.83

16.15

2.53

3,866

1,155,200

18,283,220.00

08/17/2020

16.12

15.15

16.12

15.42

15.35

-4.95

3,825

1,078,500

16,634,143.00

08/18/2020

15.49

15.23

16.02

15.70

16.00

4.23

2,754

702,200

11,022,388.00

08/19/2020

16.00

15.70

16.42

16.15

16.37

2.31

2,385

726,100

11,726,280.00

08/20/2020

15.99

15.85

16.60

16.34

16.44

0.42

2,966

918,700

15,013,315.00

08/21/2020

16.30

16.30

17.28

16.98

17.18

4.50

3,491

1,097,000

18,629,909.00

08/24/2020

17.30

16.80

17.50

17.15

17.13

-0.29

3,056

932,400

15,988,835.00

08/25/2020*

17.29

17.24

18.54

18.10

18.54

8.23

9,100

2,631,600

47,653,355.00

* Updated until 5:10 PM.

1

Answering the Official Letter, transcribed above, the Company clarifies that it is not aware of of any material facts and/or acts that may justify the fluctuations in the price, number of trades and number of shares traded, as indicated in the Official Letter herein answered.

The Company remains available for B3, its shareholders and the market in general for any additional clarification needed.

Rio de Janeiro, August 26, 2020.

Marcio Arany da Cruz Martins

CEO and Investor Relations Officer

For f ur t her i n for mati o n, pl eas e c on tac t th e I nv est or R el at i ons d epar t m e nt: San dr a C al ca do - Fábi o Or n el l as - +55 21 21116 762 - r i @ l og i nl og i sti ca . c om . br w w w . l og i nl og i sti ca . c o m . br /r i - B3: LOG N3

2

Disclaimer

Log-In Logística Intermodal SA published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 21:26:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
