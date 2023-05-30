Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Notice to the Market - Log-In Announces the Release of its 3rd Sustainability Report (GRI)

LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer (CNPJ): 42.278.291/0001-24

Company Registry (NIRE): 3.330.026.074-9

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Log-In Announces the Launch of its 3rd Sustainability Report (GRI)

Log-In- Logística Intermodal S.A. ("Log-In", "Company" - B3: LOGN3), in compliance with the provisions of article 157, paragraph 4 of Law Nº. 6.404/76 and Resolution Nº 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), hereby announces that, on May 30, 2023, launched its third Sustainability Report, in accordance with the guidelines of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Standards Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) for the transport sector, and the Task Force on Climate- related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), reporting on climate change and how it is managed.

According to Log-In's Chief Financial Officer and IRO, Pascoal Gomes, this third report is a milestone in the continuous search for the evolution of our initiatives of caring for people and the environment and the duty of transparency: "The report expresses the commitment we made in 2020, moving forward each year, with our ESG agenda, doing what it takes to be increasingly effective with social, environmental and governance demands. We remain committed to the future we want to see and belong to."

The full report is available on the Log-In Investor Relations website: https://ri.loginlogistica.com.br /en/sustainability/

Rio de Janeiro, May 30, 2023.

Pascoal Cunha Gomes

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

