Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Notice to the Market - New Amazonas Express Service

LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer Number (CNPJ): 42.278.291/0001-24

Company Registry Number (NIRE): 3.330.026.074-9

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Log-InLogística Intermodal S.A. ("Company" - B3: LOGN3) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it announced today the new Amazonas Express Service, which aims to meet the logistics demands of the North region, especially those of the Manaus Industrial Hub.

The Amazonas Express Service will have a direct route between Manaus (State of Amazonas) and the Port of Santos (State of Sao Paulo), without stops, thus reducing to approximately nine (9) days the transit time of cargo transported between these ports, by offering an express route. Northbound, the Service will call at the ports of Santos, Navegantes, Salvador, Suape and Pecém.

The new service will start operating in the 2nd quarter of this year and will have, at first, two (2) additional vessels to Log-In's fleet, chartered for Cabotage. Initially, the service will operate with fortnightly departures and regular shipments, ensuring greater flexibility in the dates of port calls and more capacity offered for the transportation of cargo mainly "from" and "to" Manaus, including several types of products, such as food, beverages, electronics, white line goods, among others.

The objective of the Amazonas Express Service is to serve the logistical needs of customers in the North region of the country. These needs are related to the transportation time of cargo coming from the Manaus

Free Trade Zone, and Log-In will be offering greater speed for the transport of production to the Southeast and South Regions, with lower logistical costs and greater capacity for cargo transportation on the stretches from Santos to Manaus and from Manaus to Santos. More information about the Service is available at: https://materiais.loginlogistica.com.br/servico-expresso-amazonas.

In addition to meeting the demands of the region, Log-In's new service expands the benefits offered by Cabotage, mainly associated with safety and ESG practices (Environmental, Social and Governance) . "The start of the new service is linked to Log-In'scurrent business expansion plan. We understood the needs of Manaus' customers and have developed a fast, efficient, safe and sustainable logistics solution, with strategically planned schedules and calls, greater capacity and better transit time," says Felipe Gurgel, Log-In's Commercial Officer.

Rio de Janeiro, April 18, 2023.

Pascoal Cunha Gomes

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

