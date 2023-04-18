Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A.
  News
  Summary
    LOGN3   BRLOGNACNOR3

LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

(LOGN3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:06:00 2023-04-18 pm EDT
39.91 BRL   -1.09%
05:59pLog In Logística Intermodal S A : Notice to the Market - New Amazonas Express Service
PU
04/17Log In Logística Intermodal S A : OGM 04/18/23 - Consolidated distance voting map
PU
04/13Log In Logística Intermodal S A : AGM - Synthetic Voting Map of the Remote Voting System
PU
Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Notice to the Market - New Amazonas Express Service

04/18/2023 | 05:59pm EDT
LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer Number (CNPJ): 42.278.291/0001-24

Company Registry Number (NIRE): 3.330.026.074-9

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Log-InLogística Intermodal S.A. ("Company" - B3: LOGN3) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it announced today the new Amazonas Express Service, which aims to meet the logistics demands of the North region, especially those of the Manaus Industrial Hub.

The Amazonas Express Service will have a direct route between Manaus (State of Amazonas) and the Port of Santos (State of Sao Paulo), without stops, thus reducing to approximately nine (9) days the transit time of cargo transported between these ports, by offering an express route. Northbound, the Service will call at the ports of Santos, Navegantes, Salvador, Suape and Pecém.

The new service will start operating in the 2nd quarter of this year and will have, at first, two (2) additional vessels to Log-In's fleet, chartered for Cabotage. Initially, the service will operate with fortnightly departures and regular shipments, ensuring greater flexibility in the dates of port calls and more capacity offered for the transportation of cargo mainly "from" and "to" Manaus, including several types of products, such as food, beverages, electronics, white line goods, among others.

The objective of the Amazonas Express Service is to serve the logistical needs of customers in the North region of the country. These needs are related to the transportation time of cargo coming from the Manaus

Free Trade Zone, and Log-In will be offering greater speed for the transport of production to the Southeast and South Regions, with lower logistical costs and greater capacity for cargo transportation on the stretches from Santos to Manaus and from Manaus to Santos. More information about the Service is available at: https://materiais.loginlogistica.com.br/servico-expresso-amazonas.

In addition to meeting the demands of the region, Log-In's new service expands the benefits offered by Cabotage, mainly associated with safety and ESG practices (Environmental, Social and Governance) . "The start of the new service is linked to Log-In'scurrent business expansion plan. We understood the needs of Manaus' customers and have developed a fast, efficient, safe and sustainable logistics solution, with strategically planned schedules and calls, greater capacity and better transit time," says Felipe Gurgel, Log-In's Commercial Officer.

Rio de Janeiro, April 18, 2023.

Pascoal Cunha Gomes

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For a ddi ti o nal i nf or ma ti o n , pl e as e co nta ct L og - i n 's I nv est or R el a ti o ns D e par t m en t:

San dr a C al ca do - J úl i a Or nel l as - +55 21 21116762 - r i @ l o g i nl og i sti ca . c o m . br

w w w . l og i nl og i sti ca . c o m . br /r i - B3: LOG N3

Disclaimer

Log-In Logística Intermodal SA published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 21:59:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 492 M 501 M 501 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 941 M 189 M 189 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 0,42%
Capitalization 4 247 M 855 M 855 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,08x
EV / Sales 2024 1,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,3%
Chart LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 40,35 BRL
Average target price 40,26 BRL
Spread / Average Target -0,21%
Managers and Directors
Marcio Arany da Cruz Martins Chief Commercial Officer
Pascoal Cunha Gomes Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marco Antônio Souza Cauduro Chairman
Mauricio Trompowsky Costa Ramos Chief Operating Officer
Maurício Ribeiro de Menezes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.13.65%857
DSV A/S17.33%40 705
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG25.19%35 851
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.2.52%5 125
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.-0.61%4 635
XIAMEN XIANGYU CO., LTD.5.94%3 666
