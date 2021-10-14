Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Notice to the Market - S&P Upgrades Log-In Rating to ‘brA'; Stable Perspective

LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer (CNPJ): 42.278.291/0001-24

Company Registry (NIRE): 3.330.026.074-9

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

S&P Upgrades Log-In Rating to 'brA'; Stable Perspective

Log-In - Logística Intermodal SA ("Log-In", "Company" - B3: LOGN3), in compliance with the provisions of article 157, paragraph 4 of Law No. 6.404/76 and Instruction No. 358/02 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, hereby announces that, on October 13, 2021, Standard & Poor's ("S&P") raised Log-In's national long-term rating to 'brA'. The rating outlook is Stable.

According to the S&P report: "In our view, Log-In, in recent quarters, has been able to strengthen its competitive position within the coastal container shipping market, while improving its margins, due to the operational restructuring it has been carrying out since 2018. (...) Amidst its growth trajectory, Log-In has been able to show improvement in its cash generation, which combined with the capital increase completed at the end of 2019, has made the group's leverage significantly reduced. (...) Capital increase brought liquidity cushion amid the coronavirus. Thus, since the first quarter of 2020, Log-In has maintained a comfortable liquidity cushion, and we expect it to continue adopting prudent risk management.".

The full report is available on the S&P and Log-In Investor Relations websites.

Rio de Janeiro, October 14, 2021.

Pascoal Cunha Gomes

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

