Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Notice to the Market - Terminals Operations Manager

LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer (CNPJ): 42.278.291/0001-24

Company Registry (NIRE): 3.330.026.074-9

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

CHANGE IN THE TERMINALS OFFICE

Log-InLogística Intermodal S.A. ("Log-In" or "Company" - B3: LOGN3), in compliance with the provisions of article 157, §4, of Law No. 6.404/76, and in Resolution No. 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), communicates to its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, Mr. Ilson José Hulle Filho informed the Board of Directors that he will remain in the position of Terminals Officer at Log-In until the present date.

The Board of Directors, in a meeting held on this date, expressed its gratitude for the services provided by Ilson Hulle in the 4 (four) years in charge of the Terminals Office. Marcio Arany, Chief Executive Officer of Log-In, states: "Ilson leaves a very important legacy for Log-In, especially for TVV in its transformation into a multipurpose terminal, as well as in the modernization process".

At the same meeting, the Board of Directors elected Mr. Gustavo André Duque Paixão to occupy the position of Terminals Officer of the Company, with mandate from this date until the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2023. Gustavo Paixão is an Administrator with an emphasis in Logistics from Faculdade Católica Salesiana do Espírito Santo, holds a MBA in Logistics and Supply Chain Management from FGV - Fundação Getulio Vargas and an International Certificate in Management of Port Terminals from Fundación Valenciaport. Gustavo has a trajectory of more than 22 (twenty-two) years in the Operations and Logistics area, working in companies from different segments, such as Gerdau, Louis Dreyfus Commodities and TES - Terminal Exportador de Santos, having been the last 3.5 (three and a half) years at Log-In as Terminal Operations Manager, and has the confidence of the Board of Directors to continue the TVV modernization process, as well as the Terminals growth plan and new 3PL projects.

Rio de Janeiro, August, 22, 2022.

Pascoal Cunha Gomes

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

For additi onal informa tion, pleas e cont act Log - I n's Inves tor R elations D epartment:

Sandra Calcad o - Júlia Ornellas - +5 5 21 2 111 67 62 - ri@loginlogis t ica . com . br

w w w . loginlogis tica . com . br/ri - B3: LOGN3