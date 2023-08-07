LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer (CNPJ): 42.278.291/0001-24

Company Registry (NIRE): 3.330.026.074-9

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

CHANGE IN THE AMAZONAS EXPRESS SERVICE (SEA)

Log-InLogística Intermodal S.A. ("Company" - B3: LOGN3), in compliance with the provisions of Article 157, §4 of Law No. 6.404/76 and Resolution No. 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Amazonas Express Service (SEA), started on 27 May 2023, will now have weekly calls, previously fortnightly, meeting the logistics demands of the North region, especially the Manaus Free Trade Zone, with 3 Log-In ships (Log-In Discovery, Log-In Jatobá and Log-In Polaris), and a vessel from another shipowner, through a new space share agreement.. This change will ensure more flexibility in the dates of the calls and greater frequency offered for the transport of cargo, mainly "from" and "to" Manaus, which correspond to numerous types of products, such as food, beverages, electronics, white goods, among others.

The Expresso Amazonas Service will also offer a weekly express route between Manaus (AM) and the Port of Santos (SP), without stops, reducing the transit time of cargo transported between these ports to approximately nine (9) days. In the North direction, the Service will call the ports of Santos, Navegantes, Salvador, Suape, and Pecém.

With the relocation of the Log-In Polaris vessel to the Amazonas Express Service (SEA), we will have the last call of Log-In participating in the Amazonas Service (SAM) in October this year, with the consequent closure of the space share agreement of this service.

Rio de Janeiro, August 7, 2023.

Pascoal Cunha Gomes

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

For a ddi ti o nal i nf or ma ti o n , pl e as e co nta ct L og - I n 's I nv est or R el a ti o ns D e par t m en t:

San dr a C al ca do - J úl i a Or nel l as - Br u na Ma tos - +55 21 21 116762 - r i @ l og i nl og i sti c a . c o m . br

w w w . l og i nl og i sti ca . c o m . br /r i - B3: LOG N3