LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.
Publicly-Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer (CNPJ): 42.278.291/0001-24
Company Registry (NIRE): 3.330.026.074-9
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
RESIGNATION OF BOARD MEMBER
Log-InLogística Intermodal S.A. ("Log-In" or "Company" - B3: LOGN3), in compliance with Article 157, §4 of Law No. 6,404/76, and CVM (Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission) Resolution No. 44, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has received a resignation letter from Mr. Marco Antônio Souza Cauduro as a full member of the Board of Directors, effective as of May 9, 2024.
The Company's Management expresses deep gratitude to Mr. Marco Antônio Souza Cauduro for his dedication and effective contribution over the past years.
Rio de Janeiro, May, 09, 2024.
Pascoal Cunha Gomes
Financial and Investor Relations Vice President
For add ition al informa tion, p lea se con ta ct L og - In's I nvestor Rela tions Department:
Sand ra Ca lcad o - Bruna Ma tos - +55 21 21116 762 - ri@login logistica . com . b r
ri . login log istica . com . br/ en - B3: LOGN3
Disclaimer
Log-In Logística Intermodal SA published this content on 09 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2024 22:48:59 UTC.