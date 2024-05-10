LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer (CNPJ): 42.278.291/0001-24

Company Registry (NIRE): 3.330.026.074-9

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

RESIGNATION OF BOARD MEMBER

Log-InLogística Intermodal S.A. ("Log-In" or "Company" - B3: LOGN3), in compliance with Article 157, §4 of Law No. 6,404/76, and CVM (Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission) Resolution No. 44, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has received a resignation letter from Mr. Marco Antônio Souza Cauduro as a full member of the Board of Directors, effective as of May 9, 2024.

The Company's Management expresses deep gratitude to Mr. Marco Antônio Souza Cauduro for his dedication and effective contribution over the past years.

Rio de Janeiro, May, 09, 2024.

Pascoal Cunha Gomes

Financial and Investor Relations Vice President

