  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A.
  News
  Summary
    LOGN3   BRLOGNACNOR3

LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

(LOGN3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/14 04:07:56 pm EDT
28.94 BRL    0.00%
05:40pLOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : OEGM 04/19/22 - Synthetic Voting Map of the Remote Voting System
PU
04/13LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Notice to the Market - B3 Clarifications
PU
04/13LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Notice to Shareholders -Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company
PU
Log In Logística Intermodal S A : OEGM 04/19/22 - Synthetic Voting Map of the Remote Voting System

04/14/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

CNPJ/ME No. 42.278.291/0001-24

NIRE No. 3.330.026.074-9

CONCISE MAP OF DISTANCE VOTING SENT BY THE BOOKKEEPING AGENT

Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 19, 2022 at 2 p.m.

Pursuant to Rule CVM No. 481/09, Log-In - Logística Intermodal S.A. ("Company") informs that it has received, as sent by Itaú Corretora de Valores SA, the bookkeeping agent of the shares issued by the Company, the voting instructions of the shareholders who exercised their right to take part in the Company's Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, to be held on April 19, 2022, by sending the distance voting ballots to their custody agents or to the bookkeeping agent, reflected in the concise voting map hereunder.

The Company explains that the map hereunder does not include the distance voting ballots sent by shareholders directly to the Company, which will be included in the consolidated voting map to be disclosed pursuant to Article 21-W, §3º of the Rule CVM No. 481/09 (which will include both voting instructions sent through service providers and those sent directly to the Company).

Item of the Distance Voting Ballot

Number of shares

Approve/Yes

Reject / No

Abstain

1. Approval of the management report and the annual Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, accompanied by the respective opinions of the Independent Auditors and the Audit Committee, as Management Proposal.

1.147.465

0

0

2. Set the global amount of the compensation of the Company's Management for the fiscal year of 2022 at R$ 15.270.271,78 (fifteen million, two hundred and seventy thousand, two hundred and seventy-one reais and seventy-eight cents), according to the Management Proposal.

825.838

321.627

0

3. To ratify, pursuant to §1 of Article 256 of Law No. 6.404/76, the acquisition, by the Company, of shares of Tecmar Transportes Ltda. representing 100% (one hundred percent) of its capital stock, pursuant to the Agreement for the Purchase and Sale of Shares and Other Covenants entered into on December 12, 2021, accompanied by the appraisal report prepared for the purposes of Article 256 of Law No. 6.404/76, as per the Management Proposal.

1.147.465

0

0

Item of the Distance Voting Ballot

Number of shares

Approve/Yes

Reject / No

Abstain

4. Would you like to request the installation of the Fiscal Council, pursuant to Article 161 of Law No. 6.404/76?

6.302

0

1.141.163

Rio de Janeiro,14 de abril de 2022.

Pascoal Cunha Gomes

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

2

Disclaimer

Log-In Logística Intermodal SA published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 21:38:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 575 M 334 M 334 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 782 M 166 M 166 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 0,62%
Capitalization 3 028 M 643 M 643 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,42x
EV / Sales 2023 2,13x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 19,8%
Chart LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 28,94 BRL
Average target price 22,20 BRL
Spread / Average Target -23,3%
Managers and Directors
Marcio Arany da Cruz Martins Chief Commercial Officer
Pascoal Cunha Gomes Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marco Antônio Souza Cauduro Chairman
Mauricio Trompowsky Costa Ramos Chief Operating Officer
Eduardo de Salles Bartolomeo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.22.63%645
DSV A/S-27.63%37 434
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-12.74%33 077
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.16.96%6 074
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.5.79%5 270
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED-5.56%4 150