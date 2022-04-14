Log In Logística Intermodal S A : OEGM 04/19/22 - Synthetic Voting Map of the Remote Voting System

LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

CNPJ/ME No. 42.278.291/0001-24

NIRE No. 3.330.026.074-9

CONCISE MAP OF DISTANCE VOTING SENT BY THE BOOKKEEPING AGENT

Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 19, 2022 at 2 p.m.

Pursuant to Rule CVM No. 481/09, Log-In - Logística Intermodal S.A. ("Company") informs that it has received, as sent by Itaú Corretora de Valores SA, the bookkeeping agent of the shares issued by the Company, the voting instructions of the shareholders who exercised their right to take part in the Company's Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, to be held on April 19, 2022, by sending the distance voting ballots to their custody agents or to the bookkeeping agent, reflected in the concise voting map hereunder.

The Company explains that the map hereunder does not include the distance voting ballots sent by shareholders directly to the Company, which will be included in the consolidated voting map to be disclosed pursuant to Article 21-W, §3º of the Rule CVM No. 481/09 (which will include both voting instructions sent through service providers and those sent directly to the Company).

Item of the Distance Voting Ballot Number of shares Approve/Yes Reject / No Abstain 1. Approval of the management report and the annual Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, accompanied by the respective opinions of the Independent Auditors and the Audit Committee, as Management Proposal. 1.147.465 0 0 2. Set the global amount of the compensation of the Company's Management for the fiscal year of 2022 at R$ 15.270.271,78 (fifteen million, two hundred and seventy thousand, two hundred and seventy-one reais and seventy-eight cents), according to the Management Proposal. 825.838 321.627 0 3. To ratify, pursuant to §1 of Article 256 of Law No. 6.404/76, the acquisition, by the Company, of shares of Tecmar Transportes Ltda. representing 100% (one hundred percent) of its capital stock, pursuant to the Agreement for the Purchase and Sale of Shares and Other Covenants entered into on December 12, 2021, accompanied by the appraisal report prepared for the purposes of Article 256 of Law No. 6.404/76, as per the Management Proposal. 1.147.465 0 0 Item of the Distance Voting Ballot Number of shares Approve/Yes Reject / No Abstain 4. Would you like to request the installation of the Fiscal Council, pursuant to Article 161 of Law No. 6.404/76? 6.302 0 1.141.163

Rio de Janeiro,14 de abril de 2022.

Pascoal Cunha Gomes

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

