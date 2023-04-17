Log In Logística Intermodal S A : OGM 04/18/23 - Consolidated distance voting map

LOG-IN - LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ No. 42.278.291/0001-24

NIRE No. 33.300.026.074-9

SYNTHETIC REMOTE VOTING MAP

Annual General Meeting to be held on April 18, 2023 at 2 pm

Pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 81/22, Log-In - Logística Intermodal S.A. ("Company") hereby presents the summary map of remote voting containing all the voting instructions of shareholders who exercised their right to participate in the General Meeting Ordinary Meeting of the Company, to be held on April 18, 2023, by sending the remote voting form, reflected in the summary voting map in Annex I below.

The Company clarifies that it has not directly received any remote voting forms, for this reason the summary map of remote voting below only reflects votes received through custody agents or the bookkeeping agent.

Rio de Janeiro, 17 of April 2023.

Pascoal Cunha Gomes

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer