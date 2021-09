Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Reunião da Administração

in the MSC Letter; (ii) provide MSC's representatives with clarifications about public information disclosed by the Company, always observing, in the Company's interest, the duty of confidentiality and Log-In's policies and practices regarding the treatment of information related to its business; (iii) proceed regularly with the execution of the Company's business plan; and, then, (iv) sign the MSC Letter, notifying MSC of such fact and disclosing a material fact to inform the market about the decisions taken on this date. Finally, the directors clarified that its assessment about the merits of the transaction described in the MSC Letter will be conducted and disclosed to the market after the launching of the tender offer proposed by MSC, pursuant to the terms of the Novo Mercado Bylaws.

Closure and elaboration of the Minutes : There being no further matters to discuss, work was suspended for the time necessary to draw up these minutes in summary form. Once the session was resumed, these minutes were read, approved and signed by all those present. Signatures : Presiding Board: Mr. Marco Antônio Souza Cauduro, as president, and Mr. Eduardo Simeone, as secretary. Board Members: Mr. Marco Antônio Souza Cauduro, Ms. Fabíola Ribeiro dos Santos, Mr. Eduardo de Salles Bartolomeo, Mr. Flávio Souto Boan and Mr. Maurício Ribeiro de Menezes.

Rio de Janeiro, September 20, 2021.

______________________________

Eduardo Simeone

Secretary