  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOGN3   BRLOGNACNOR3

LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

(LOGN3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/12 04:11:37 pm EDT
27.60 BRL   +1.06%
05:55pLOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Safra Infrastructure and Transportation Conference - Presentation
PU
04/05LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Bradesco BBI 8th Brazil Investment Forum - Presentation
PU
03/18LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Assembleia
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Safra Infrastructure and Transportation Conference - Presentation

04/12/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
DISCLAIMER

The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties and may be altered due to, among other factors, market behavior, Brazil's economic and political situation, the logistics industry, international markets and legal and regulatory changes. Said forward-looking statements are entirely based on Management's expectations of the Company's future performance and are not guarantees of results and creation of value for Log-In's shareholders. The figures presented here are comparative, unless otherwise stated, and all comparisons refer to year over year changes. As such, this information should not be considered as an investment recommendation. Potential investors should conduct their own analysis and evaluations. In addition, these forward-looking statements are not necessarily updated and should only be considered on the dates when they were made. Also, third-party information is their sole responsibility.

2

1

Company Overview

TIMELINE

Adjusted EBITDA (R$ mm)

Pre-Turnaround

Vale sold its controlling stake in the market

EISA shipyard files for bankruptcy

A (R$ mm)

Turnaround

  • Log-In starts the turnaround

  • Sale of bulk business

  • Debt renegotiation with main banks

  • Increase efficiency and profitability

Expansion Plan

  • In NOV/19, Follow on (new market funding) R$ 634MM;

  • Fleet Expansion: acquisition of 5 new vessels;

  • TVV Lease Renewal (25 years), with modernization and strengthening of the Multipurpose Port;

  • 3PL - New Business Opportunities;

  • Implementation of the ESG Agenda;

  • MSC: Public Share Offering (67% of the shares);

  • TECMAR acquisition.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Log-In Logística Intermodal SA published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 21:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 575 M 337 M 337 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 782 M 168 M 168 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 0,66%
Capitalization 2 857 M 612 M 612 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,31x
EV / Sales 2023 2,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 19,8%
Chart LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 27,31 BRL
Average target price 22,13 BRL
Spread / Average Target -19,0%
Managers and Directors
Marcio Arany da Cruz Martins Chief Commercial Officer
Pascoal Cunha Gomes Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marco Antônio Souza Cauduro Chairman
Mauricio Trompowsky Costa Ramos Chief Operating Officer
Eduardo de Salles Bartolomeo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.15.72%606
DSV A/S-27.63%37 508
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-14.33%32 589
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.14.29%5 771
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.5.35%5 255
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED-8.71%4 012