Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Safra Infrastructure and Transportation Conference - Presentation

DISCLAIMER

The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties and may be altered due to, among other factors, market behavior, Brazil's economic and political situation, the logistics industry, international markets and legal and regulatory changes. Said forward-looking statements are entirely based on Management's expectations of the Company's future performance and are not guarantees of results and creation of value for Log-In's shareholders. The figures presented here are comparative, unless otherwise stated, and all comparisons refer to year over year changes. As such, this information should not be considered as an investment recommendation. Potential investors should conduct their own analysis and evaluations. In addition, these forward-looking statements are not necessarily updated and should only be considered on the dates when they were made. Also, third-party information is their sole responsibility.

Company Overview

TIMELINE

Adjusted EBITDA (R$ mm) Pre-Turnaround  Vale sold its controlling stake in the market  EISA shipyard files for bankruptcy A (R$ mm) Turnaround  Log-In starts the turnaround

 Sale of bulk business

 Debt renegotiation with main banks

 Increase efficiency and profitability

Expansion Plan  In NOV/19, Follow on (new market funding) R$ 634MM;

 Fleet Expansion: acquisition of 5 new vessels;

 TVV Lease Renewal (25 years), with modernization and strengthening of the Multipurpose Port;  3PL - New Business Opportunities;

 Implementation of the ESG Agenda;

 MSC: Public Share Offering (67% of the shares);

 TECMAR acquisition.

