Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Sustainability Report - Log-In 2022

Message from the CEO
2 Social Impact
3 Corporate Governance
Appendices
Log-In saw a record-breaking performance in 2022, achieving targets set for 2024 well ahead of schedule. These milestones should be a source of pride and satisfaction for all of those who contributed on a daily basis to achieving them.
To quote just a few figures, that excellent performance was due to record results across all our business areas-shipping, terminals, and 3PL solutions-and the takeover of trucking company Tecmar, in December 2021, which saw total revenues of R$ 407.3 million in 2022.
These impressive figures should act as a strong stimulus for us to maintain our strategic plan, aimed
R$ 407.3 million
at guaranteeing the profitability of the business, creating a competitive advantage and expanding our operations. In 2022, we pursued our strategy, taking significant steps towards our goals:
Two trucking companies with complementary geographical coverage, Tecmar and Oliva Pinto, were added to our intermodal logistics operations, enabling us to collect and deliver break-bulk cargo throughout the country.
We are investing USD 85.2 million in two new container ships, currently under construction in China and due to be incorporated in our fleet by 2024, contributing to the expansion of our shipped cargo volume. Each of the new ships will have a capacity of 3,158 TEUs(Twenty-footEquivalent Units), 25% higher than the Log-In Polaris, but with similar fuel consumption.
We also completed the dry-docking of the Log-In Jacarandá and Log-In Pantanal, a crucial step in the cycle of corrective and preventive maintenance of our fleet, using cutting-edge technology to reinforce the safety of people and cargo, as well as reducing fuel consumption.
Using new automation resources to further simplify service procurement and supervision, we developed our digital self-service platform, Log-Aí, which was designed from the outset based on inputs received from customers about their specific shipping needs and their requirements at the Vila Velha Terminal (TVV).
Lastly, in 2022, we served over 1,500 customers of different sizes and from a range of sectors, shipping 442,000 TEUs, a 42.4% increase over the last six years.
Tecmar revenue in 2022
About Log-In Logística Intermodal
1 Environmental Commitment
2 Social Impact
3 Corporate Governance
Appendices
One crucial point about our strategic business expansion is that we are growing without losing sight of our purpose and values. Together, we are all dedicated to making integrated maritime logistics a driver of sustainable development, while also maintaining a customer and staff focus, in order to go on innovating and improving people's experience of Log-In.We are stronglydialog-drivenand actively listen to our customers and staff, and engage with them for feedback, in order to continuously innovate customized solutions that cater to people's specific needs.
In 2022, with the theme The Future Is Now, we are encouraging our leaders to see that the future of Log-In is being built today. Our aim is to engage and develop our team, and to prepare our leaders to support the pace of growth ofLog-In'sbusiness. On Employee Day, as well as digitizing processes to facilitate routines and increase productivity, we adopted new initiatives aimed at attracting, devel-
While we acknowledge the need to remain on a path of continual improvement, our efforts and investment in developing our people management programs and policies are already being recog- nized: in 2022, Log-In was recertified by Great Place To Work (GPTW), and the Vila Velha Terminal was ranked one of the Best Places to Work in Espírito Santo state. As regards gender diversity, our initiatives have also been acknowledged by our female staff. In the GPTW's six specific questions on how women view the workplace, we saw a 22 percentage point increase in satisfaction compared to the previous year.
Concerning our customers, we aim to have an ever closer relationship with them, implementing
specific models of customer service for each of the different segments of our client portfolio, in shipping (short-sea), port terminals and 3PL (Third-Party Logistics) solutions. With this goal in mind, we keep the communication channels open, and have adopted initiatives to receive input directly from our customers, in order to model innovative, customized solutions that cater to the needs of each one.
As a result of all of these initiatives, we are gradually consolidating our culture of customer-service excellence, and our client-centered strategy is already beginning to be seen by the market as a significant competitive advantage: in 2022, we carried out three NPS (Net Promoter Score) surveys, and in all of them we obtained scores over 51 (within the quality scale) and higher than our NPS scores of the previous year, which shows that our customer-service quality is on an upward curve.
To conclude, I would like to reiterate that we are mindful of the ever more complex and disruptive challenges facing us in the future, but that we are preparing strategically to carry on seeking the best economic and operational gains, with a long-term vision and non-negotiable focus on people (customers and staff), management quality, best governance practices, and support for implementing our ESG agenda, which is presented in the interview with our Chairman of the Board and described in our third Sustainability Report.
Thank you and happy reading!
oping and retaining talent. Among them was the creation ofUnilog-In,our digital corporate univer- sity, now hosted on an LMS (Learning Management System) platform, which has democratized access to knowledge, making it accessible to all company employees.
