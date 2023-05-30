Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Sustainability Report - Log-In 2022

Log-In saw a record-breaking performance in 2022, achieving targets set for 2024 well ahead of schedule. These milestones should be a source of pride and satisfaction for all of those who contributed on a daily basis to achieving them. To quote just a few figures, that excellent performance was due to record results across all our business areas-shipping, terminals, and 3PL solutions-and the takeover of trucking company Tecmar, in December 2021, which saw total revenues of R$ 407.3 million in 2022. These impressive figures should act as a strong stimulus for us to maintain our strategic plan, aimed R$ 407.3 million

at guaranteeing the profitability of the business, creating a competitive advantage and expanding our operations. In 2022, we pursued our strategy, taking significant steps towards our goals: Two trucking companies with complementary geographical coverage, Tecmar and Oliva Pinto, were added to our intermodal logistics operations, enabling us to collect and deliver break-bulk cargo throughout the country. We are investing USD 85.2 million in two new container ships, currently under construction in China and due to be incorporated in our fleet by 2024, contributing to the expansion of our shipped cargo volume. Each of the new ships will have a capacity of 3,158 TEUs (Twenty-footEquivalent Units), 25% higher than the Log-In Polaris, but with similar fuel consumption.