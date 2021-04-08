Log In Logística Intermodal S A : 2021 Institutional Presentation

Institutional Presentation
Important Disclosure
The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties and may be altered due to, among other
factors, market behavior, Brazil's economic and political situation, the logistics industry, international markets and legal and
regulatory changes. Said forward-looking statements are entirely based on the Management's expectations of the Company's future
performance and are not guarantees of results and creation of value for Log-In's shareholders. As such, this information should not
be considered as an investment recommendation. Potential investors should conduct their own analyses and evaluations. In
addition, these forward-looking statements are not necessarily updated and should only be taken into account on the dates when
they were made. The Company does not accept any responsibility for any information provided by third parties herein.
1
Timeline
|
Foundation
|
Pre-Turnaround
|
Turnaround
|
Expansion Plan
|
◼ Founded by
|
◼ Vale sold its controlling stake in
|
◼ Log-In starts the turnaround
|
Vale
|
the market
|
◼ Sale of bulk business
|
|
|
◼ Completed its
|
◼ EISA shipyard files for bankruptcy
|
◼ Debt renegotiation with main banks
|
IPO
|
|
|
|
|
|
◼ Increase efficiency and profitability
Adjusted EBITDA (R$ mm)
68
(18)
-
In November 2019, Log-In captured R$634 MM via Follow-on primary offer
-
Increase penetration in the Brazilian transportation matrix
-
Expansion of capacity
-
Integration of the Door-to-Door multimodal platform
310
248
148
|
2007
|
|
2013
|
|
2015
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
