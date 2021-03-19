Log in
LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

(LOGN3)
Log In Logística Intermodal S A : AGM 04/20/21 – Call Notice

03/19/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL SA

CNPJ / ME 42.278.291 / 0001-24

NIRE 3.330.026.074-9

CALL NOTICE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Pursuant to Article 124 of Law 6.404, of December 15, 1976, and Articles 3 to 5 of CVM Instruction 481/09, we hereby convene the shareholders of Log-In - Logística Intermodal SA ("Log-In" or "Company") to attend the Annual General Meeting, to be held on April 20, 2021, at 2:00 pm, in an exclusively digitally, through the "Zoom" platform, to resolve on the following agenda:

(i) Approve the management report and the annual Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, accompanied with the respective Independent Auditor's Report, and the Audit Committee;

(ii) to establish the global compensation of the Company's Management for the fiscal year 2021; and

(iii) establish the number of members of the Board of Directors and elect its members for a unified mandate of 2 (two) years, which will extend to the Annual General Meeting that resolves on the financial statements for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022.

General Instructions

The Company informs that are available for consultation at the headquarters of Log-In, on the websites of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM(www.gov.br/cvm)and B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa Balcão(www.b3.com.br)and on the Company's investor relations website(www.loginlogistica.com.br/ri) (i) Log-In's annual Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and the other documents referred to in Article 133 Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976; and (ii) the AGM Participation Manual, containing (a) the Management Proposal for the Meeting; (b) guidelines for participation in the Meeting; and (c)

all other documents pertaining to the matters to be resolved at the Meeting, pursuant to articles 6, 9, 10 and 12 of CVM Instruction 481/09.

The Company clarifies that, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the AGM will be, for the second year, carried out exclusively digitally, so that shareholders can only participate through the

"Zoom" platform or through the distance voting form.

"Zoom" platform: The data to participate in the Meeting through the "Zoom" platform will be forwarded to shareholders who inform their intention to participate in the Meeting by e-mail, which should be sent to the e-mail address ri@loginlogistica.com.br,at least 48 hours in advance of the time scheduled for the start of the AGM (that is, until 2:00 pm - Brasília time - on April 18, 2021), accompanied by all the necessary documentation, as detailed in the Participation in the AGM.

Remote voting procedure: Shareholders who choose to participate in the Meeting by exercising the right to vote via the remote voting form must (i) send the instructions for filling out the ballot to their custodian agents or to the registrar in accordance with the procedures established by them ; or (ii) send it directly to the Company. The form must be received at least 7 (seven) days before the date of the Meeting, so that shareholders who want to send their voting instructions directly to the Company must do so by April 13, 2021. In addition, the instructions detailed in the AGM Participation Manual must be observed.

Multiple Vote

The election of the Board of Directors of the Company will take place through the slate system, unless shareholders representing at least 5% (five percent) of the Company's capital require the adoption of the multiple voting procedure at least 48 hours before the Meeting is held, according with Article 141 of Law 6.404, of December 15, 1976 and CVM Instruction 165/91 (that is, until 2:00 pm - Brasília time - on April 18, 2021).

Rio de Janeiro, March 19, 2021

Marco Antônio Souza Cauduro Chairman of the Board of Directors

2

Disclaimer

Log-In Logística Intermodal SA published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 21:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
