Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Notice to the Market - Participation of Executives in Digital Media

NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Participation of Executives in Digital Media
Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A. ("Company" - B3: LOGN3), in compliance with the CVM Instruction No. 358/2002 and the Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM/SEP, hereby discloses to its shareholders and the market in general, the following participation of an executive in digital media:
-
Executive: Marcio Arany - CEO
-
Event: Log-In no BM&C Business (only in Portuguese)
-
Date and time: June 25, 2021 - 3:00 p.m. (Brasília time)
-
Link for access: https://www.bmcnews.com.br/tv/
Agenda: Company history, ownership, business model, released results, the company's current scenario and future perspectives.
Rio de Janeiro, June 21, 2021.
Pascoal Cunha Gomes
CFO and Investor Relations Officer
