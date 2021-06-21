Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Notice to the Market - Participation of Executives in Digital Media

LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer (CNPJ): 42.278.291/0001-24

Company Registry (NIRE): 3.330.026.074-9

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Participation of Executives in Digital Media

Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A. ("Company" - B3: LOGN3), in compliance with the CVM Instruction No. 358/2002 and the Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM/SEP, hereby discloses to its shareholders and the market in general, the following participation of an executive in digital media:

Executive : Marcio Arany - CEO

: Marcio Arany - CEO Event : Log-In no BM&C Business (only in Portuguese)

: Log-In no BM&C Business (only in Portuguese) Date and time : June 25, 2021 - 3:00 p.m. (Brasília time)

: June 25, 2021 - 3:00 p.m. (Brasília time) Link for access : https://www.bmcnews.com.br/tv/

Agenda: Company history, ownership, business model, released results, the company's current scenario and future perspectives.

Rio de Janeiro, June 21, 2021.

Pascoal Cunha Gomes

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

For add ition al informa tion, p lea se con ta ct L og - In's I nvestor Rela tions Department:

Sand ra Ca lcad o - Jú lia Ornellas - +55 21 211 16762 - ri@loginlogistica . com . b r

www . log in logistica . com . b r / ri - B3: L OGN3