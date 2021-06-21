Log in
Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Notice to the Market - Participation of Executives in Digital Media

06/21/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer (CNPJ): 42.278.291/0001-24

Company Registry (NIRE): 3.330.026.074-9

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Participation of Executives in Digital Media

Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A. ("Company" - B3: LOGN3), in compliance with the CVM Instruction No. 358/2002 and the Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM/SEP, hereby discloses to its shareholders and the market in general, the following participation of an executive in digital media:

  • Executive: Marcio Arany - CEO
  • Event: Log-In no BM&C Business (only in Portuguese)
  • Date and time: June 25, 2021 - 3:00 p.m. (Brasília time)
  • Link for access: https://www.bmcnews.com.br/tv/

Agenda: Company history, ownership, business model, released results, the company's current scenario and future perspectives.

Rio de Janeiro, June 21, 2021.

Pascoal Cunha Gomes

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

For add ition al informa tion, p lea se con ta ct L og - In's I nvestor Rela tions Department:

Sand ra Ca lcad o - Jú lia Ornellas - +55 21 211 16762 - ri@loginlogistica . com . b r

www . log in logistica . com . b r / ri - B3: L OGN3

Disclaimer

Log-In Logística Intermodal SA published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 21:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
