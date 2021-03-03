Log in
Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Notice to the Market - Significant Shareholding Increase

03/03/2021 | 05:46pm EST
LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer (CNPJ): 42.278.291/0001-24

Company Registry (NIRE): 3.330.026.074-9

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Significant Shareholding Increase

Log-In - Logística Intermodal S.A. ("Log-In" - B3: LOGN3), in compliance with Article 12 of CVM Instruction 358/02, announces to its shareholders and to the market in general that it has received a mail from Perea Capital LLC, reporting that the funds under its management reached the aggregate shareholding of five million, three hundred thousand (5,300,000) common shares, corresponding to 5,0% (five per cent) of the shares issued by Log-In.

The full letter of the shareholder is attached to this notice.

Rio de Janeiro, March 3, 2021.

Pascoal Cunha Gomes

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

For additional information, please contact Log-In's Investor Relations department:

Sandra Calcado - +55 21 21116762 -ri@loginlogistica.com.br

www.loginlogistica.com.br/ri- B3: LOGN3

Disclaimer

Log-In Logística Intermodal SA published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2021 22:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
