Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Notice to the Market - Significant Shareholding Increase

LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.
PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY
Corporate Taxpayer (CNPJ): 42.278.291/0001-24
Company Registry (NIRE): 3.330.026.074-9
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Significant Shareholding Increase
Log-In - Logística Intermodal S.A. ("Log-In" - B3: LOGN3), in compliance with Article 12 of CVM Instruction 358/02, announces to its shareholders and to the market in general that it has received a mail from Perea Capital LLC, reporting that the funds under its management reached the aggregate shareholding of five million, three hundred thousand (5,300,000) common shares, corresponding to 5,0% (five per cent) of the shares issued by Log-In.
The full letter of the shareholder is attached to this notice.
Rio de Janeiro, March 3, 2021.
Pascoal Cunha Gomes
CFO and Investor Relations Officer
