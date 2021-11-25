Logan Community Financial Services : Minutes of the Annual General Meeting

|
The first item of business is the consideration of the Company's Financial Report for
the year ended 30 June 2021, the Director's Report and the Auditor's Report. The
Item 8
Annual Report
Chairman asks if any questions had been put to the Auditor in writing. The Auditor
advised that there were no written questions received.
The subject of the Company's Annual Financial Report is open for discussion.
Shareholder Stephen Browns ask about the decrease in Administration & General
Expenses - Chair Jason Luckhardt commented that due to the significant impact on
margin in these more difficult times the management have maintained a prudent
Question:
control, where possible, in the area of expenditure
There were no questions regarding the management of the Company, the conduct of
the audit or the preparation and content of the auditor's report.
CHAIR: As the next item of business relates to my own re-election, I pass the chair to
Company Secretary & Director, Brett Raguse
Company Secretary: The first resolution concerns the re-election of Jason Luckhardt,
Jason a Director retiring from office in accordance with the company's Constitution and
being eligible, offers himself for re- election.
I now put the motion to the meeting
All those in favour please raise their hand
All present Shareholders
All those against please raise their hand
Nil
I declare the resolution carried
Company Secretary: I now invite Jason to resume the chair
Re- Election of
CHAIR: The second resolution concerns the re-election of Brett Raguse, Brett a Director
Item 9
Directors
retiring from office in accordance with the company's Constitution and being eligible,
Retiring by
offers himself for re- election
Rotation
I now put the motion to the meeting
All those in favour please raise their hand
All present Shareholders
All those against please raise their hand
Nil
I declare the resolution carried
CHAIR: The third resolution concerns the re-election of David Ekert, David a Director
retiring from office in accordance with the company's Constitution and being eligible,
offers himself for re- election
I now put the motion to the meeting
All those in favour please raise their hand
All present Shareholders
All those against please raise their hand
Nil
I declare the resolution carried
|