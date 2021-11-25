Logan Community Financial Services : Minutes of the Annual General Meeting

The first item of business is the consideration of the Company's Financial Report for

the year ended 30 June 2021, the Director's Report and the Auditor's Report. The

Item 8 Annual Report Chairman asks if any questions had been put to the Auditor in writing. The Auditor

advised that there were no written questions received.

The subject of the Company's Annual Financial Report is open for discussion.

Shareholder Stephen Browns ask about the decrease in Administration & General

Expenses - Chair Jason Luckhardt commented that due to the significant impact on

margin in these more difficult times the management have maintained a prudent

Question: control, where possible, in the area of expenditure

There were no questions regarding the management of the Company, the conduct of

the audit or the preparation and content of the auditor's report.

CHAIR: As the next item of business relates to my own re-election, I pass the chair to

Company Secretary & Director, Brett Raguse

Company Secretary: The first resolution concerns the re-election of Jason Luckhardt,

Jason a Director retiring from office in accordance with the company's Constitution and

being eligible, offers himself for re- election.

I now put the motion to the meeting

All those in favour please raise their hand All present Shareholders

All those against please raise their hand Nil

I declare the resolution carried

Company Secretary: I now invite Jason to resume the chair

Re- Election of CHAIR: The second resolution concerns the re-election of Brett Raguse, Brett a Director

Item 9 Directors retiring from office in accordance with the company's Constitution and being eligible,

Retiring by offers himself for re- election

Rotation

I now put the motion to the meeting

All those in favour please raise their hand All present Shareholders

All those against please raise their hand Nil

I declare the resolution carried

CHAIR: The third resolution concerns the re-election of David Ekert, David a Director

retiring from office in accordance with the company's Constitution and being eligible,

offers himself for re- election

I now put the motion to the meeting

All those in favour please raise their hand All present Shareholders

All those against please raise their hand Nil