By Adriano Marchese

Toronto indexes were slightly higher mid-trading on Thursday while U.S. markets were closed for Thanksgiving Day. Statistics Canada reported that advance results for wholesale sales point to a decline of 1.1% for the month of October.

In the session, performance among Canadian sectors was a mixed bag with health tech, health services and tech the main gainers, offset slightly by declines primarily in process industries, retail and utilities.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was 0.20% higher at 20154.80. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was 0.21% higher at 1215.41.

Logan Energy shares were 4.4% higher at 94 Canadian cents (69 cents) after the company upgraded its guidance for the second half after reporting strong well production and adjusted funds flow in the third quarter.

Other market movers:

Silvercorp Metals agreed to amend the binding deal it has with OreCorp, boosting the cash component of its offer by 27% for the shares in the Australian company it doesn't already own. Shares were down 0.1% at C$3.22, rebounding slightly from an earlier low of C$3.20.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-23 1220ET