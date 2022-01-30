Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Logan Group Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3380   KYG555551095

LOGAN GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(3380)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

About 1,400 U.S. flights canceled after winter storm in Northeast

01/30/2022 | 12:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Nor'easter storm in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) -About 1,400 U.S. flights were canceled early on Sunday after the northeastern part of the country was walloped by a fierce winter storm a day earlier, with much quieter weather expected on Sunday.

Several U.S. states had declared emergencies https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-east-coast-prepares-heavy-snow-plunging-temperatures-blizzard-hits-2022-01-29 in response to the storm, which formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the Carolinas and was forecast to continue depositing snow into Sunday morning as it moved north to Maine.

The total number of flight cancellations within, into, or out of the United States was about 1,400 as of 10:30 a.m. ET (1530 GMT), according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.com https://flightaware.com/live/cancelled. Another 647 U.S.-related flights were delayed, the data showed.

The LaGuardia Airport and the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City and the Boston Logan International Airport each had over 200 flight cancellations as of early Sunday.

The fierce winter storm on Saturday dropped more than 2 feet (60 cm) of snow on some areas while packing high winds, prompting thousands of flight cancellations and leading governors in Rhode Island and other states to curtail access to the roads.

New York's Long Island town of Islip was the hardest hit statewide, Governor Kathy Hochul told WCBS-TV on Sunday. "We're going to give them the golden snowball award for this week, this storm. They were at 24.7 inches," Hochul said.

Much quieter weather was expected across the U.S. East Coast on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

In neighboring Canada, the worst of the cold weather was over in Atlantic Canada, but many communities were dealing with residual blowing snow, rain, strong winds and storm surge on Sunday, according to the Weather Network channel.

The conditions on the Massachusetts island of Nantucket were improving after the powerful nor'easter flooded roads and caused a large power outage on Saturday, the local police department said. The water was deep enough for two high school students to row a canoe along a flooded street, according to a photo posted on social media.

In Massachusetts, about 53,000 out of 2.6 million customers were without electricity as of early Sunday, according to the https://poweroutage.us website.

The weather may have contributed to the death of an elderly woman who was found on Saturday in a hotel parking lot in Uniondale, New York, with her car window open, according to an officer at the Nassau County Police Department in Long Island.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Kanishka Singh


© Reuters 2022
All news about LOGAN GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
01/27Apple to turn iPhones into payment terminals, rival Square - Bloomberg
RE
01/27China shares, yuan drop after U.S. Fed turns more hawkish
RE
01/26Logan Set to Sell $250 Million of Equity-Linked Securities; Shares Tumble 16%
MT
01/26China property shares slump as planned U.S. rate hike adds to woes
RE
01/26Shares of logan group extend losses to down 13.5%…
RE
01/26Shares of logan group set to open down 5%…
RE
01/26Intel posts record quarterly revenue, sees supply strains through year
RE
01/26Intel posts record quarterly revenue, sees supply strains through year
RE
01/20China property shares, bonds rally on hopes govt measures will aid liquidity
RE
01/16Logan Buys Back $20 Million of 7.5% Bonds Due in August; Shares Fall 5%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LOGAN GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 87 272 M 13 721 M 13 721 M
Net income 2021 12 792 M 2 011 M 2 011 M
Net Debt 2021 43 314 M 6 810 M 6 810 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,68x
Yield 2021 20,2%
Capitalization 22 036 M 3 464 M 3 465 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 2 999
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart LOGAN GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Logan Group Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOGAN GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 3,92 CNY
Average target price 8,39 CNY
Spread / Average Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhuo Bin Lai Executive Director
Hoi Pang Kei Executive Chairman
Ka Ying Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sui Sheng Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Hua Qiao Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOGAN GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-19.46%3 464
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.37%35 306
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED23.02%35 191
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED11.28%33 398
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED24.32%32 231
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.45%29 544