    3380   KYG555551095

LOGAN GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(3380)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  01:20:04 2023-03-10 am EST
0.9900 HKD   -1.98%
01/09Logan Group Achieves Extension of Domestic Bonds
MT
2022Logan Group Company Limited Appoints Cosimo Borrelli as Chief Restructuring Officer
CI
2022Chinese developer Sunac plans to extend onshore bonds maturity - sources
RE
China developer Logan looks to swap $3.4 billion bonds for 7-year notes - sources

03/10/2023 | 12:51am EST
BEIJING (Reuters) - Shenzhen-based property developer Logan Group is planning to swap its $3.4 billion dollar bonds with new seven-year notes to extend the repayments, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

One of the sources said the firm has proposed no haircut to bondholders in an offshore debt restructuring framework, and said it would use more than $100 million to repurchase the new bonds.

Logan declined to comment.

Many Chinese developers, hit by slowing sales and a cash squeeze since the middle of 2021, have defaulted on their offshore debt, with some now scrambling to enter into restructuring agreements with their creditors.

Logan started restructuring its offshore debt last summer after it missed some payments. It extended payment times on 12 onshore bonds last year.

(Reporting by Shuyan Wang in Beijing, Steven Bian in Shanghai and Clare Jim in Hong Kong; Editing by Sonali Paul)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 66 811 M 9 594 M 9 594 M
Net income 2022 12 293 M 1 765 M 1 765 M
Net Debt 2022 63 942 M 9 182 M 9 182 M
P/E ratio 2022 0,41x
Yield 2022 75,2%
Capitalization 4 947 M 710 M 710 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 2 897
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart LOGAN GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Logan Group Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LOGAN GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Zhuo Bin Lai Executive Director
Xiang Ling Huang Executive President
Hoi Pang Kei Executive Chairman
Ka Ying Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sui Sheng Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOGAN GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-19.20%710
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.69%39 351
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-0.56%33 157
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-5.15%27 955
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-4.56%25 134
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED4.37%22 779