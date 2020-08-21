Log in
Logan Property : Group First-Half Net Profit Rose 20% on Higher Property Sales

08/21/2020 | 01:03am EDT

By Ben Otto

Logan Group Co. posted a 20% rise in its net profit for the first half of the year on the back of higher property sales.

The Shenzhen-based real estate developer's net profit rose to 6.16 billion Chinese yuan ($890.7 million), compared with CNY5.13 billion in the same period a year ago, it said Friday.

Revenue rose 15% to CNY31.03 billion, it said. Revenue from properties delivered increased 27% to CNY20.62 billion.

The company declared an interim dividend of 43 Hong Kong cents (5.55 U.S. cents) a share.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LOGAN PROPERTY HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED -2.21% 14.16 End-of-day quote.8.26%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.04% 6.89872 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
Financials
Sales 2020 76 075 M 11 014 M 11 014 M
Net income 2020 12 418 M 1 798 M 1 798 M
Net Debt 2020 36 906 M 5 343 M 5 343 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,64x
Yield 2020 6,89%
Capitalization 69 512 M 10 053 M 10 064 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,40x
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 3 315
Free-Float 22,7%
Chart LOGAN PROPERTY HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Logan Property Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOGAN PROPERTY HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 14,72 CNY
Last Close Price 12,63 CNY
Spread / Highest target 40,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhuo Bin Lai Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Hoi Pang Kei Executive Chairman
Hoi Ting Kei Non-Executive Director
Ka Ying Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sui Sheng Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOGAN PROPERTY HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED8.26%10 053
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-17.27%37 016
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-23.89%33 149
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-12.37%32 066
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED6.30%30 262
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.2.90%28 832
