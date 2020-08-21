Logan Property : Group First-Half Net Profit Rose 20% on Higher Property Sales

By Ben Otto



Logan Group Co. posted a 20% rise in its net profit for the first half of the year on the back of higher property sales.

The Shenzhen-based real estate developer's net profit rose to 6.16 billion Chinese yuan ($890.7 million), compared with CNY5.13 billion in the same period a year ago, it said Friday.

Revenue rose 15% to CNY31.03 billion, it said. Revenue from properties delivered increased 27% to CNY20.62 billion.

The company declared an interim dividend of 43 Hong Kong cents (5.55 U.S. cents) a share.

