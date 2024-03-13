Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. The matters discussed in this presentation, as well as in future oral and written statements by management of Logan Ridge Finance Corporation ("LRFC", "Logan Ridge" or the "Company"), that are forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations that involve substantial risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and include, but are not limited to, projected financial performance, expected development of the business, plans and expectations about future investments, our contractual arrangements and relationships with third parties, the ability of our portfolio companies to achieve their objectives, the ability of the Company's investment adviser to attract and retain highly talented professionals, our ability to maintain our qualification as a regulated investment company and as a business development company, our compliance with covenants under our borrowing arrangements, and the future liquidity of the Company. We generally identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "outlook", "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar words. Forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to change at any time based upon economic, market or other conditions, including with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Company and its portfolio companies' results of operations and financial condition. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results, including important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from plans, estimates or expectations included herein, is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed quarterly report on Form 10-Q and annual report on Form 10-K, as well as in subsequent filings. In light of these and other uncertainties, the inclusion of a projection or forward-looking statement in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by us that our plans and objectives will be achieved. We do not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required to be reported under the rules and regulations of the SEC.

