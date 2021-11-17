Log in
Logansport Financial Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend

11/17/2021
LOGANSPORT, Ind., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol “LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.40 on each share of its common stock for the fourth quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable on January 17, 2022 to the holders of record on December 16, 2021.

Contact: Kristie Richey
Chief Financial Officer
Phone 574-722-3855
Fax 574-722-3857


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9,84 M - -
Net income 2020 3,92 M - -
Net cash 2020 17,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,35x
Yield 2020 3,09%
Capitalization 28,6 M 28,6 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,75x
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Logansport Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chad Higgins Executive VP, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Arden L. Cramer President & Director
Brian J. Morrill Chairman
Sheila Wildermuth Senior Vice President-Operations
Thomas J. Steinberger Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.-0.74%28
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.08%492 229
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION55.33%385 061
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.51%244 321
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.45%208 096
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY69.25%203 668