Logic Instrument: 2023 sales boosted by acquisition of Elexo

January 11, 2024 at 05:48 am EST

On Thursday, Logic Instrument reported a 229% increase in annual sales for 2023, boosted by the acquisition of French company Elexo from Atos last year.



On a pro forma basis, the manufacturer of tablets, smartphones and laptops for hostile environments generated sales of €32.6 million last year, compared with €9.9 million in 2022.



The specialist in ruggedized equipment points out that over 60% of its business is now with the defense sector, with the remainder with major industrial accounts in France and Germany.



In its press release, the company confirms its ambition to achieve sales of 50 million euros by 2025, through a combination of organic and external growth.



These results were welcomed by the stock market, where the share price climbed by more than 25%, among the strongest gains on the Paris market, also driving up its parent company Archos, whose share price also gained 25%.



