    LOGC   US54142F1021

LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(LOGC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/02 10:45:09 am
0.696 USD   -53.60%
10:30aLogicBio Shares Plummet as FDA Puts Lead Program on Hold
DJ
08:41aHealth Care Stocks Mixed Premarket Wednesday
MT
08:11aTop Premarket Decliners
MT
LogicBio Shares Plummet as FDA Puts Lead Program on Hold

02/02/2022 | 10:30am EST
By Colin Kellaher


Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. plunged to an all-time low Wednesday after the genetic-medicine company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a study of its lead product candidate on hold after two drug-related serious adverse events.

The Lexington, Mass., company said the clinical hold on the Phase 1/2 study of its LB-001 genome editing therapy in pediatric patients with the genetic metabolic disorder methylmalonic acidemia comes after a second patient experienced an adverse event that was categorized as a case of thrombotic microangiopathy, a blood disorder that has been previously reported in association with other gene therapies.

LogicBio in November had disclosed a similar event involving another patient but in December said the event had been completely resolved.

LogicBio said it plans to be work closely with the FDA and the study's data safety monitoring board to determine the next steps for the trial and the LB-001 program.

LogicBio shares were recently changing hands at 66 cents, down 56%, after hitting 64 cents--their lowest level since the company went public in 2018--earlier in the session. The stock is down more than 90% from its 52-week high of $9.32 reached last February.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-22 1030ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4,85 M - -
Net income 2021 -46,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,14x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 49,4 M 49,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,2x
Capi. / Sales 2022 27,5x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float -
