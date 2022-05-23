LogicBio Therapeutics : ASGCT 2022 - Analytical development

Understanding of commercial gene therapy products has accelerated rapidly in the last few years, resulting in stringent specifications to maintain a consistent level of potency through process development changes. Viral vectors have a particularly complex mechanism of action and several steps must occur in series for a therapeutic benefit to be observed in patients. As a result, it is critical to demonstrate that various stages in the biological process occur successfully when developing a potency package. SUNRISE is a Phase I/II clinical trial which is exploring the use of hLB-001 to potentially treat pediatric patients with methylmalonic acidemia characterized by methylmalonyl-CoA mutase gene (Mmut) mutations. hLB-001 uses GeneRide technology and incorporates homology arms in the transgene design to precisely integrate a corrected Mmut gene into the albumin locus of targeted cells through homologous recombination. Selective advantage then promotes the proliferation of edited cells that express the functional protein. Here, a combination of mRNA expression and enzymatic activity assays are used to show comparable levels of potency when both genomic integration and functional activity are required to effectively treat the disease. The assays were initially assessed by performing linearity and inter/intra-assay precision experiments, and then were further evaluated using different batches of drug substance and heat-treated samples to demonstrate alignment of the two analytical methods in measuring vector potency.

Fused mRNA Expression

• This assay measures the amount of MMUT fused mRNA that is expressed as a result of site-specific integration of the transgene into the genome.

• Data from a 12-point multiplicity of infection (MOI) curve is fit to a four-parameter logistic fit. The EC50 from the fitting is used to calculate relative potency compared to a reference standard.

Fused mRNA Assay Workflow

• The fused RNA primer/probe set span exons 12 through 14, and will only recognize spliced, fused MMUT RNA and not endogenous or episomal forms