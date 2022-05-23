LogicBio Therapeutics : ASGCT 2022 - Analytical development
Albumin Locus and Primer/Probe Design
Assembling a Comprehensive Potency Assay Matrix for Late-Stage Manufacturing of AAV Viral Vectors
William Lee, Amanda Sullivan, Noel Walsh, Lauren M. Drouin, and Matthias Hebben
LogicBio® Therapeutics, Lexington, MA
Abstract
Understanding of commercial gene therapy products has accelerated rapidly in the last few years, resulting in stringent specifications to maintain a consistent level of potency through process development changes. Viral vectors have a particularly complex mechanism of action and several steps must occur in series for a therapeutic benefit to be observed in patients. As a result, it is critical to demonstrate that various stages in the biological process occur successfully when developing a potency package. SUNRISE is a Phase I/II clinical trial which is exploring the use of hLB-001 to potentially treat pediatric patients with methylmalonic acidemia characterized by methylmalonyl-CoA mutase gene (Mmut) mutations. hLB-001 uses GeneRide technology and incorporates homology arms in the transgene design to precisely integrate a corrected Mmut gene into the albumin locus of targeted cells through homologous recombination. Selective advantage then promotes the proliferation of edited cells that express the functional protein. Here, a combination of mRNA expression and enzymatic activity assays are used to show comparable levels of potency when both genomic integration and functional activity are required to effectively treat the disease. The assays were initially assessed by performing linearity and inter/intra-assay precision experiments, and then were further evaluated using different batches of drug substance and heat-treated samples to demonstrate alignment of the two analytical methods in measuring vector potency.
GeneRide®, a Nuclease-free Promoterless AAV
Genome-Editing Technology
Fused mRNA Expression
• This assay measures the amount of MMUT fused mRNA that is expressed as a result of site-specific integration of the transgene into the genome.
• Data from a 12-point multiplicity of infection (MOI) curve is fit to a four-parameter logistic fit. The EC50 from the fitting is used to calculate relative potency compared to a reference standard.
Fused mRNA Assay Workflow
• The fused RNA primer/probe set span exons 12 through 14, and will only recognize spliced, fused MMUT RNA and not endogenous or episomal forms
Experiments were conducted to assess the inter- and intra-assay variability as well as the measurement linearity of the fused mRNA method:
Challenging Methods with Heat Treated Sample
Reference sample was exposed to elevated temperatures to determine if both assays can detect a decrease in potency.
GeneRide is a novel AAV-basedgenome-editing technology that is designed to leverage homologous recombination to insert a therapeutic transgene into a specific locus of the host genome [1]. GeneRide is designed to work as follows.
For liver-directed targets, the transgene is integrated into the albumin locus (Alb). The integrated transgene (e.g. methylmalonyl-CoA mutase; Mmut), which does not have a promoter, can thus "hitch a ride" on the highly active endogenous albumin promoter, which is designed to result in high transgene expression selectively in hepatocytes. The transgene is precisely inserted in frame between the penultimate and the stop codons of albumin and utilizes a P2A peptide sequence that allows for polycistronic protein expression. This results in the production of two separate proteins: a C-terminal2A-tagged albumin (ALB-2A) and the therapeutic transgene (e.g. MMUT). The percentage of modified albumin allele in liver can be directly determined by a qPCR-based assay, and ALB-2A levels in circulation can be quantified by ELISA. Levels of genomic integration in liver and transgene expression as well as ALB-2A in circulation linearly correlate with each other, making ALB-2A a universal circulating biomarker to monitor GeneRide- mediated genome editing in the liver.
GeneRide vector
5' HA 2A MMUT 3' HA
homologous recombination
Native Alb locus
…
5' HA
3' HA
…
Edited Alb locus
…
5' HA
2A
MMUT
3' HA
…
Fused mRNA
ALB
2A
MMUT
Protein
ALB
2A
+
MMUT
EC50 %CV values were <20%, indicating that the assay showed good precision. The method also showed strong linearity in relative potency measurements.
Enzymatic Activity
The amount of MMUT activity as a result of treatment with the sample vector is measured by performing a controlled enzymatic reaction with transduced cells.
A knockout cell line is used to measure enzymatic activity without the presence of endogenous MMUT.
Three MOIs are transduced in triplicate to calculate an Area Under the Curve (AUC) value used to measurequantitative potency.
The quantitative values can be compared to a reference standard to calculate a relative potency value.
Enzymatic Activity Assay Workflow
Both assays were able to detect a loss of potency in the heat-treated sample demonstrating that they were stability indicating.
Comparing Manufacturing Processes
The initial manufacturing Process A was optimized by the process development team to yield Process B.
Drug substance from the two manufacturing processes were run on both assays to compare potency.
LB-001: Methylmalonic Acidemia (MMA)
MMUT Metabolic Pathway
GeneRide Mechanism
Amino Acids,
Lipids, Cholesterol
Propionyl-CoA
Methylmalonyl-
CoA (MMC)
Methylmalonyl
CoA Mutase
(MMUT)
Succinyl-CoA
Citric Acid Cycle
Methylmalonic acidemia, or MMA, is a rare and life-threatening genetic disorder, reported to affect 1 in 50,000 newborns in the US. Isolated MMA is primarily caused by mutations in the Mmut gene, resulting in an inability to properly process certain fats and proteins. The current standard of care for MMA is patient management and includes severely restrictive, low-protein,high-calorie diet, often delivered through a feeding tube. Even so, patients with MMA can experience significant morbidity and mortality.
GeneRide technology is used in the SUNRISE clinical trial to introduce a corrected Mmut gene into targeted cells. Once functional MMUT enzymes are produced in the body, they convert the methylmalonyl-CoA substrate into succinyl-CoA, potentially providing therapeutic effects to the patient. Because sufficient levels of mRNA expression and enzyme functionality are essential in providing a therapeutic effect, two separate analytical methods to measure both steps were developed.
Experiments were conducted to assess the inter- and intra-assay variability as well as the measurement linearity of the enzymatic activity method:
AUC %CV values were <15%, indicating that the assay showed excellent precision. The method showed moderate linearity in quantitative potency measurements.
Material produced with Process B was observed to be more potent than with Process A.
The two Process B runs demonstrated similar levels of potency, highlighting consistency of the new manufacturing process.
Conclusions
Precision and linearity parameters were assessed for fused mRNA expression and enzymatic activity assays; both methods were determined to be acceptable for routine use of potency measurements.
Both methods demonstrated good correlation when measuring samples with differing levels of potency and were also capable of detecting a loss in product stability.
Future work will focus on developing an ELISA based method to measure MMUT protein translation.
An assay matrix of fused mRNA expression, protein expression, and enzymatic activity can be used to measure the last three steps in the GeneRide mechanism of action.
