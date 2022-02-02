Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOGC   US54142F1021

LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(LOGC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LogicBio Therapeutics' Clinical Trial Placed on FDA Hold

02/02/2022 | 06:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Will Feuer


LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a hold on the clinical trial of the company's LB-001 treatment candidate for pediatric patients with methylmalonic acidemia.

Four patients were dosed in early trials with the potential treatment, which is an adeno-associated virus genome editing therapy for early intervention in methylmalonic acidemia, the company said Wednesday.

Two patients, who are between three and 12 years old, haven't experienced any serious adverse events, the company said, but the third, who is between three months and two years old, experienced a drug-related serious adverse event, which was categorized as a case of thrombotic microangiopathy, the company said.

The fourth patient, who is also between three months and two years old, experienced a similar serious adverse event, the company said.

Methylmalonic acidemia is a life-threatening genetic disorder affecting about in 50,000 newborns in the U.S. In the most common form, a mutation in a gene prevents the body from properly processing certain fats and proteins.

LogicBio Chief Executive Fred Chereau said the company would work with the FDA and the Data Safety Monitoring Board to determine the next steps for the trial and the program.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-22 0632ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LB GROUP CO., LTD. -3.05% 24.19 End-of-day quote.-15.39%
LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS, INC. 0.00% 1.5 Delayed Quote.-35.06%
All news about LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
06:38aLogicBio Therapeutics' Pediatric Methylmalonic Acidemia Put on Hold by FDA
MT
06:32aLogicBio Therapeutics' Clinical Trial Placed on FDA Hold
DJ
06:19aLOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS : Provides Update on LB-001 Clinical Development Program - Form 8-K
PU
06:18aLOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements..
AQ
06:01aLogicBio Therapeutics Provides Update on LB-001 Clinical Development Program
PR
01/04LogicBio Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference
PR
2021Chardan Research Lowers LogicBio Therapeutics' Price Target to $16 From $20, Citing LB-..
MT
2021LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS : Provides Business Updates - Form 8-K
PU
2021LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
2021LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. Appoints Susan R. Kahn to Its Board of Directors
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4,85 M - -
Net income 2021 -46,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,14x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 49,4 M 49,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,2x
Capi. / Sales 2022 27,5x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float -
Chart LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,50 $
Average target price 14,20 $
Spread / Average Target 847%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Chéreau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Quick Senior Finance Director
Cecilia Jones Chief Financial Officer
Richard A. Moscicki Chairman
Matthias Hebben Vice President & Head-Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS, INC.-35.06%49
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.11%449 858
ROCHE HOLDING AG-5.16%314 948
PFIZER, INC.-10.13%297 875
ABBVIE INC.1.18%242 200
NOVO NORDISK A/S-8.68%231 068