LogicBio Therapeutics' Clinical Trial Placed on FDA Hold

By Will Feuer

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a hold on the clinical trial of the company's LB-001 treatment candidate for pediatric patients with methylmalonic acidemia.

Four patients were dosed in early trials with the potential treatment, which is an adeno-associated virus genome editing therapy for early intervention in methylmalonic acidemia, the company said Wednesday.

Two patients, who are between three and 12 years old, haven't experienced any serious adverse events, the company said, but the third, who is between three months and two years old, experienced a drug-related serious adverse event, which was categorized as a case of thrombotic microangiopathy, the company said.

The fourth patient, who is also between three months and two years old, experienced a similar serious adverse event, the company said.

Methylmalonic acidemia is a life-threatening genetic disorder affecting about in 50,000 newborns in the U.S. In the most common form, a mutation in a gene prevents the body from properly processing certain fats and proteins.

LogicBio Chief Executive Fred Chereau said the company would work with the FDA and the Data Safety Monitoring Board to determine the next steps for the trial and the program.

Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-22 0632ET