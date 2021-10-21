LogicBio Therapeutics : ESGCT 2021 - Analytical development
10/21/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
Delivering the hope of genetic medicine to people impacted by devastating diseases
Development of an Anion Exchange Chromatography Method to Assess Percent Full Capsids for Chimeric Capsid AAV-LK03
W Lee, N DiGioia, N Walsh, H
Reuter, L M Drouin, M Hebben
October 19-22, 2021
2
Introduction to LK03 Chimeric Capsid
William Lee
AAV-LK03vectors demonstrate improved transgene expression in primary hepatocytes in culture compared to other AAV serotypes [1]
Currently a part of the LB-001 drug product in the SUNRISE clinical trial for children with methylmalonic acidemia.
During development, this product has been subject to extensive process development and stability/forced degradation experiments to optimize unit operations and final formulation.
Parental Origin of LK03[1]
Relative Transgene Expression[1]
[1] Lisowski et. al. Selection and evaluation of clinically relevant AAV variants in a xenograft liver model. Nature. 2014
3
Empty Capsids and %Full
Empty Partial Full
William Lee
Empty capsids containing no genome are generated during AAV production and are considered a process impurity.
Reduced transduction efficiency[1]
Increased immune response as a result of more capsids delivered per dose[1]
The percentage of empty and filled capsids needs to be monitored from batch to batch.
High throughput methods to measure %Full are necessary to support extensive process development experiments.
Gao et. al. Empty virions in AAV8 vector preparations reduce transduction efficiency and may cause total viral particle dose-limiting side effects. Molecular Therapy - Methods & Clinical Development, 2014
4
EF-HPLC Method Parameters
Strong anion exchange chromatography with a quaternary ammonium salt gradient can be used to separate empty from full AAV capsid particles.
Tetramethylammonium chloride salt has been shown to improve separation of AAV capsids compared to sodium chloride.[1]
Intrinsic tryptophan fluorescence detection can be used for direct quantitation of capsids by determining the area under the curve.
Only 0.2% of the fluorescence signal is from encapsidated DNA, so full capsids are assumed to produce the same signal as empty capsids[2]
Note: this method cannot distinguish partial and full capsids
William Lee
Affinity Eluate Chromatogram (29% Full)
Empty Peak
A260/A280= 0.83Full Peak
A260/A280= 1.78
Wang et. al. Developing an Anion Exchange Chromatography Assay for Determining Empty and Full Capsid Contents in AAV6.2, Molecular Therapy - Methods & Clinical Development, 2019.
Gagnon et. al. Multiple-Monitor HPLC Assays for Rapid Process Development, In-Process Monitoring, and Validation of AAV Production and Purification. Pharmaceutics. 2021
