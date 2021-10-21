Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOGC   US54142F1021

LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(LOGC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LogicBio Therapeutics : ESGCT 2021 - Analytical development

10/21/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Delivering the hope of genetic medicine to people impacted by devastating diseases

Development of an Anion Exchange Chromatography Method to Assess Percent Full Capsids for Chimeric Capsid AAV-LK03

W Lee, N DiGioia, N Walsh, H

Reuter, L M Drouin, M Hebben

October 19-22, 2021

2

Introduction to LK03 Chimeric Capsid

William Lee

  • AAV-LK03vectors demonstrate improved transgene expression in primary hepatocytes in culture compared to other AAV serotypes [1]
    • Currently a part of the LB-001 drug product in the SUNRISE clinical trial for children with methylmalonic acidemia.
  • During development, this product has been subject to extensive process development and stability/forced degradation experiments to optimize unit operations and final formulation.

Parental Origin of LK03[1]

Relative Transgene Expression[1]

[1] Lisowski et. al. Selection and evaluation of clinically relevant AAV variants in a xenograft liver model. Nature. 2014

3

Empty Capsids and %Full

Empty Partial Full

William Lee

  • Empty capsids containing no genome are generated during AAV production and are considered a process impurity.
    • Reduced transduction efficiency [1]
    • Increased immune response as a result of more capsids delivered per dose [1]
  • The percentage of empty and filled capsids needs to be monitored from batch to batch.
  • High throughput methods to measure %Full are necessary to support extensive process development experiments.
  1. Gao et. al. Empty virions in AAV8 vector preparations reduce transduction efficiency and may cause total viral particle dose-limiting side effects. Molecular Therapy - Methods & Clinical Development, 2014

4

EF-HPLC Method Parameters

  • Strong anion exchange chromatography with a quaternary ammonium salt gradient can be used to separate empty from full AAV capsid particles.
  • Tetramethylammonium chloride salt has been shown to improve separation of AAV capsids compared to sodium chloride. [1]
  • Intrinsic tryptophan fluorescence detection can be used for direct quantitation of capsids by determining the area under the curve.
    • Only 0.2% of the fluorescence signal is from encapsidated DNA, so full capsids are assumed to produce the same signal as empty capsids [2]
    • Note: this method cannot distinguish partial and full capsids

William Lee

Affinity Eluate Chromatogram (29% Full)

Empty Peak

A260/A280= 0.83Full Peak

A260/A280= 1.78

  1. Wang et. al. Developing an Anion Exchange Chromatography Assay for Determining Empty and Full Capsid Contents in AAV6.2, Molecular Therapy - Methods & Clinical Development, 2019.
  2. Gagnon et. al. Multiple-Monitor HPLC Assays for Rapid Process Development, In-Process Monitoring, and Validation of AAV Production and Purification. Pharmaceutics. 2021

5

Assessing EF-HPLC Analytical Procedure Repeatability

William Lee

  • The repeatability of the method was tested with replicate injections of AAV-LK03 capsid.
  • The sample was transferred to an HPLC vial and injected six times in series.

Waterfall Plot of Replicate Injections

Data Table of Replicate Injections

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 21:33:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
05:34pLOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS : ESGCT 2021 - Process development
PU
05:34pLOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS : ESGCT 2021 - Selective advantage (MMA, Wilson, Tyrosinemia)
PU
05:34pLOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS : ESGCT 2021 - Analytical development
PU
08:01aLOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS : Announces Successful Repopulation of Diseased Livers in Mice with ..
PR
10/20LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS : ESGCT 2021 – Tyrosinemia
PU
10/18LogicBio Therapeutics Announces Early Clinical -2-
DJ
10/18LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS : Gets Supervisory Body OK to Continue Trial for Methylmalonic Acide..
MT
10/18LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS : Announces Early Clinical Trial Results Demonstrating First-Ever In..
PU
10/18LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements..
AQ
10/18LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS : Announces Early Clinical Trial Results Demonstrating First-Ever In..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4,80 M - -
Net income 2021 -46,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,25x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 130 M 130 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 27,1x
Capi. / Sales 2022 109x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,04 $
Average target price 19,25 $
Spread / Average Target 376%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Chéreau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Quick Senior Finance Director
Cecilia Jones Chief Financial Officer
Richard A. Moscicki Chairman
Matthias Hebben Vice President & Head-Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS, INC.-47.05%130
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.07%431 148
ROCHE HOLDING AG13.98%333 101
PFIZER, INC.14.34%239 966
NOVO NORDISK A/S56.26%238 738
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY44.35%220 952