    LOGC   US54142F1021

LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(LOGC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LogicBio Therapeutics : ESGCT 2021 - Process development

10/21/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
Delivering the hope of genetic medicine to people impacted by devastating diseases

ESGCT 2021

Modified plasmid and transfection optimization in suspension HEK293 cells lead to scalable high-yield process for AAV manufacturing

Hans Reuter

2

Confidential

Introduction and Background - Suspension HEK293 Transfection

+

PEI-based transfection reagent

Adeno-associated virus (AAV)

Advantages

  • Well-characterizedtransfection process
  • Modular transgene incorporation system for AAV production
  • Established analytical methods to measure residual PEI
  • GMP-gradePEI options available for manufacturing

Disadvantages

  • Low productivity; requires extensive scale-up or scale-out
  • Low transfection efficiency of required plasmids to enter cell
  • Cytotoxicity of the PEI reagent

Confidential

LogicBio Novel Plasmids and FectoVIR-AAV Transfection Method

Transfection Parameter Evaluation - SF

Transfection Parameter Evaluation - ambr250

6×10

11

(vg/mL)

5×10

11

PEI MAX

4×10

11

1.5×10

11

Titer

1×10

11

FectoVIR-AAV

ddPCR

5×10

10

0

ids

id

s

m

m

s

s

la

la

d

P

C

P

r

a

G

d

O

n

L

a

t

S

ddPCR Titer (vg/mL)

8×10

11

6×10

11

4×10

11

2×10

11

0

X

X

V

A

A

A

M

M

A

-

I

I

IR

E

E

P

P

V

|

|

to

d

C

c

r

e

a

G

F

d

O

|

n

L

C

a

St

G

O

L

33% VCD increase Day 1 post-transfection

  • Good titer comparability between shake flask (SF) and ambr250 bioreactor conditions
  • Reduced cytotoxicity using LogicBio (LOGC) plasmids in combination with FectoVIR-AAV transfection reagent
  • Over 25-fold titer improvement using the LOGC - FectoVIR-AAV method over

Standard - PEI MAX condition

ambr250 Condition

ddPCR Titer (vg/mL)

Relative Titer Improvement

(Standard - PEI MAX)

Standard - PEI MAX

2.31e10

1

LOGC - PEI MAX

1.10e11

4.8

LOGC - FectoVIR-AAV

6.18e11

26.8

4

Confidential

DOE #1 - 3-factor Upstream Transfection Parameter Screen

DOE #1 Transfection Parameter Screen

1.4×10

12

1.2×10

12

Optimized Titer and Cost Condition

3D Factor - Response Scatterplot

qPCR Titer (vg/mL)

1×10

12

8×10

11

6×10

11

4×10

11

Control conditions

2×10

11

0

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24

Condition Run Number

  • RSM Model R2 = 80% (3 factors; 24 runs; 1 block)
  • All main factor effects were significant in influencing the cost and titer responses; however, reduction of transfection reagent at an intermediate pDNA concentration and low cell density yielded the highest desirability for optimal titer vs cost benefit

5

Confidential

DOE #2 - Reduced Parameter Model Optimization

  • RSM Model R2 = 94% (2 factors; 16 runs; 1 block)
  • Design space was chosen so that cost would not exceed optimized condition from DOE #1; therefore, emphasis was placed on identifying the condition for total pDNA and transfection reagent that maximized titer

DOE #2 Transfection Parameter Factor Reduction

1.5×1012

Titer (vg/mL)

Optimal model

conditions from

DOE #1

1×1012

qPCR

5×1011

0

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

Condition Run Number

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 21:33:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4,80 M - -
Net income 2021 -46,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,25x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 130 M 130 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 27,1x
Capi. / Sales 2022 109x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 83,6%
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Chéreau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Quick Senior Finance Director
Cecilia Jones Chief Financial Officer
Richard A. Moscicki Chairman
Matthias Hebben Vice President & Head-Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS, INC.-47.05%130
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.07%431 148
ROCHE HOLDING AG13.98%333 101
PFIZER, INC.14.34%239 966
NOVO NORDISK A/S56.26%238 738
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY44.35%220 952