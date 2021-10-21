LogicBio Therapeutics : ESGCT 2021 - Process development

All main factor effects were significant in influencing the cost and titer responses; however, reduction of transfection reagent at an intermediate pDNA concentration and low cell density yielded the highest desirability for optimal titer vs cost benefit
5
Confidential
DOE #2 - Reduced Parameter Model Optimization
RSM Model R2 = 94% (2 factors; 16 runs; 1 block)
Design space was chosen so that cost would not exceed optimized condition from DOE #1; therefore, emphasis was placed on identifying the condition for total pDNA and transfection reagent that maximized titer
DOE #2 Transfection Parameter Factor Reduction
1.5×1012
Titer (vg/mL)
Optimal model
conditions from
DOE #1
1×1012
qPCR
5×1011
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Condition Run Number
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 21:33:19 UTC.