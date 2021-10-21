Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOGC   US54142F1021

LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(LOGC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics : ESGCT 2021 - Selective advantage (MMA, Wilson, Tyrosinemia)

10/21/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nuclease-free, promoterless recombinant AAV-mediated genome editing

restores function of hepatocytes, leading to selective advantage and repopulation

in mouse models with liver disease

Shengwen Zhang, Ph. D.

Director, Molecular & Cellular Pharmacology

October 21, 2021

szhang@logicbio.com

2

Disclosure and forward-looking statements

All authors are Logicbio employees.

Statements in this presentation regarding LogicBioTM's strategy, plans, prospects, expectations, beliefs, intentions and goals are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including but not limited to statements regarding the SUNRISE trial, and the Company's GeneRideTM and sAAVyTM platforms and the potential thereof. The terms "believe," "expect," "goal," "leverage," "potential," "will" and similar references are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statement, including the potential direct or indirect impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, and the markets and communities in which we and our partners, collaborators, vendors and customers operate; the risk that preclinical data may not be predictive of the results of ongoing or later clinical trials; the risks that clinical trials may not be successful or may be discontinued or delayed for any reason; manufacturing risks; risks associated with management and key personnel

changes and transitional periods; the actual funding required to develop and commercialize product candidates, including for safety, tolerability, enrollment, manufacturing or economic reasons; the timing and content of decisions made by regulatory authorities; the actual time it takes to initiate and complete preclinical and clinical studies; the competitive landscape; changes in the economic and financial conditions of LogicBio; and LogicBio's ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent and other intellectual property protection for LB-

001 and any other product candidates. Other risks and uncertainties include those identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in LogicBio's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings that

LogicBio may make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. These forward-looking statements (except as otherwise noted) speak only as of the date of this presentation, and LogicBio does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

This presentation also contains estimates, projections and other information concerning the Company's industry, business and the potential market for its products, if approved, and services, as well as data regarding market research, estimates and forecasts prepared by the Company's management. Information that is based on estimates, forecasts, projections, market research or similar methodologies is inherently subject to uncertainties and actual events or circumstances may differ materially from events and circumstances reflected in this information. Certain data in this presentation

was obtained from various external sources, and neither the Company nor its affiliates, advisers or representatives has verified such data with independent

sources. Accordingly, neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives makes any representations as to the accuracy or completeness of that data or to update such data after the date of this presentation. Such data involves risks and uncertainties and is subject

to change based on various factors.

LB-001 is an investigational drug and has not yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any regulatory authority.

3

Liver turnover poses challenges to gene therapy

Infection

Alcohol

Drug

Liver injury

AAV-FIXà Tylenol overdose

Physical injury

Aging

Liver disease

AAV-FIXà Partial hepatectomy

Nakai et al. 2001

150

(%)

hFIX

100

Normalized

50

Chih-Wei

AAV

0

AAV + acetaminophen

0

2

4

6

8

10

  • Non-integratinggene therapies lose expression due to hepatic turnover and vector/episome dilution
  • Gene editing potentially offers durable transgene expression in growing or regenerating liver

Week post-acetaminophen

4

GeneRide, a genome editing technology

Nuclease-free

  • Leverages native homologous recombination

Promoterless

  • Employs endogenous promoter of the targeted locus

Designed to treat both pediatric and adult patients

Selective advantage: in regenerating liver, gene- editing restores hepatocyte health and allows growth advantage and expansion, resulting in therapeutic benefit

ALB-2A

circulating biomarker

Therapeutic

protein

GOI = gene of interest

5

Methylmalonic acidemia (MMA)

  • ULTRA ORPHAN DISEASE
  • 1 in 50,000 newborns in the US are affected1
  • INHERITED METABOLIC DISORDER
  • Monogenic defect (Predominantly MMUT gene)
  • Methylmalonic acid and other metabolite accumulation
  • Recurrent acute metabolic crises
  • Multi-organcomplications
  • 20-30years of life expectancy; Mut0 much shorter
  • POOR STANDARD OF CARE
  • No approved treatment
  • Strict low-protein,high-calorie diet
  • Liver/kidney transplantation
  • National Organization for Rare Disorders

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 21:33:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
