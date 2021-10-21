LogicBio Therapeutics : ESGCT 2021 - Selective advantage (MMA, Wilson, Tyrosinemia)

restores function of hepatocytes, leading to selective advantage and repopulation
in mouse models with liver disease
Shengwen Zhang, Ph. D.
Director, Molecular & Cellular Pharmacology
October 21, 2021
szhang@logicbio.com
2
Disclosure and forward-looking statements
All authors are Logicbio employees.
Statements in this presentation regarding LogicBioTM's strategy, plans, prospects, expectations, beliefs, intentions and goals are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including but not limited to statements regarding the SUNRISE trial, and the Company's GeneRideTM and sAAVyTM platforms and the potential thereof. The terms "believe," "expect," "goal," "leverage," "potential," "will" and similar references are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statement, including the potential direct or indirect impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, and the markets and communities in which we and our partners, collaborators, vendors and customers operate; the risk that preclinical data may not be predictive of the results of ongoing or later clinical trials; the risks that clinical trials may not be successful or may be discontinued or delayed for any reason; manufacturing risks; risks associated with management and key personnel
changes and transitional periods; the actual funding required to develop and commercialize product candidates, including for safety, tolerability, enrollment, manufacturing or economic reasons; the timing and content of decisions made by regulatory authorities; the actual time it takes to initiate and complete preclinical and clinical studies; the competitive landscape; changes in the economic and financial conditions of LogicBio; and LogicBio's ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent and other intellectual property protection for LB-
001 and any other product candidates. Other risks and uncertainties include those identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in LogicBio's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings that
LogicBio may make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. These forward-looking statements (except as otherwise noted) speak only as of the date of this presentation, and LogicBio does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.
This presentation also contains estimates, projections and other information concerning the Company's industry, business and the potential market for its products, if approved, and services, as well as data regarding market research, estimates and forecasts prepared by the Company's management. Information that is based on estimates, forecasts, projections, market research or similar methodologies is inherently subject to uncertainties and actual events or circumstances may differ materially from events and circumstances reflected in this information. Certain data in this presentation
was obtained from various external sources, and neither the Company nor its affiliates, advisers or representatives has verified such data with independent
sources. Accordingly, neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives makes any representations as to the accuracy or completeness of that data or to update such data after the date of this presentation. Such data involves risks and uncertainties and is subject
to change based on various factors.
LB-001 is an investigational drug and has not yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any regulatory authority.
3
Liver turnover poses challenges to gene therapy
Infection
Alcohol
Drug
Liver injury
AAV-FIXà Tylenol overdose
Physical injury
Aging
Liver disease
AAV-FIXà Partial hepatectomy
Nakai et al. 2001
150
(%)
hFIX
100
Normalized
50
Chih-Wei
AAV
0
AAV + acetaminophen
0
2
4
6
8
10
Non-integratinggene therapies lose expression due to hepatic turnover and vector/episome dilution
Gene editing potentially offers durable transgene expression in growing or regenerating liver
Week post-acetaminophen
4
GeneRide, a genome editing technology
Nuclease-free
Leverages native homologous recombination
Promoterless
Employs endogenous promoter of the targeted locus
Designed to treat both pediatric and adult patients
Selective advantage: in regenerating liver, gene- editing restores hepatocyte health and allows growth advantage and expansion, resulting in therapeutic benefit
ALB-2A
circulating biomarker
Therapeutic
protein
GOI = gene of interest
5
Methylmalonic acidemia (MMA)
ULTRA ORPHAN DISEASE
1 in 50,000 newborns in the US are affected1
INHERITED METABOLIC DISORDER
Monogenic defect (PredominantlyMMUT gene)
Methylmalonic acid and other metabolite accumulation
Recurrent acute metabolic crises
Multi-organcomplications
20-30years of life expectancy; Mut0 much shorter
POOR STANDARD OF CARE
No approved treatment
Strict low-protein,high-calorie diet
Liver/kidney transplantation
National Organization for Rare Disorders
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 21:33:19 UTC.