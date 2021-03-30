LogicBio Therapeutics : to Present at 2021 Redburn Gene Therapy Summit

LEXINGTON, Mass., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOGC), a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering gene delivery and gene editing platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood, today announced that chief executive officer Frederic Chereau will be participating on a panel at the 2021 Redburn Gene Therapy Summit. During the panel, entitled "Gene therapy: a changing regulatory landscape," Mr. Chereau will offer a brief overview of LogicBio and discuss the design of the SUNRISE clinical trial of LB-001 for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia (MMA). The panel will take place at 9:15 a.m. EDT on Wednesday March 31st.

About LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering gene delivery and gene editing platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood. The company's proprietary GeneRide™ platform is a new approach to precise gene insertion that harnesses a cell's natural DNA repair process leading to durable therapeutic protein expression levels. LogicBio's cutting-edge sAAVy™ capsid development platform is designed to support development of treatments in a broad range of indications and tissues. The company is based in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit https://www.logicbio.com/.

Media Contacts:

Adam Daley

Berry & Company Public Relations

W: 212-253-8881

C: 614-580-2048

adaley@berrypr.com

Jenna Urban

Berry & Company Public Relations

W: 212-253-8881

C: 203-218-9180

jurban@berrypr.com

Investor Contacts:

Matt Lane

Gilmartin Group

617-901-7698

matt@gilmartinir.com

SOURCE LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.