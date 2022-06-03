Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Cyprus
  CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  Logicom Public Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOG   CY0005051111

LOGICOM PUBLIC LIMITED

(LOG)
  Report
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  06-01
1.820 EUR   -3.70%
1.820 EUR   -3.70%
12:52aLOGICOM PUBLIC : Financial Statements for the First Quarter of 2022 to be examined on 14/06/2022
PU
05/02LOGICOM PUBLIC : Audited Results 2021 – Proposal for Dividend 0.08 per share – Annual General Meeting on 16/06/2022
PU
04/29Logicom Public Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Logicom Public : Financial Statements for the First Quarter of 2022 to be examined on 14/06/2022

06/03/2022 | 12:52am EDT
0045/00039165/en
Meeting of the Board of Directors (Discussion on dividend/interest/new securities/alteration of capital/etc)
LOGICOM PUBLIC LTD
LOG - LOGICOM PUBLIC LTD
Financial Statements for the First Quarter of 2022 to be examined on 14/06/2022
At its meeting of 14 June 2022, the Board of Directors will, inter alia, examine the unaudited results of the First Quarter of 2022 for the purpose of issuing a relevant announcement.
___________________
AdamincoSecretarialLimited
Secretary ofLogicom Public Limited
Regulated
Filing Date: 02/06/2022 17:54

Disclaimer

Logicom Public Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 04:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
