|
Logicom Public : Financial Statements for the First Quarter of 2022 to be examined on 14/06/2022
|
0045/00039165/en
|
Meeting of the Board of Directors (Discussion on dividend/interest/new securities/alteration of capital/etc)
|
LOGICOM PUBLIC LTD
|
LOG - LOGICOM PUBLIC LTD
|
Financial Statements for the First Quarter of 2022 to be examined on 14/06/2022
|
At its meeting of 14 June 2022, the Board of Directors will, inter alia, examine the unaudited results of the First Quarter of 2022 for the purpose of issuing a relevant announcement.
___________________
AdamincoSecretarialLimited
Secretary ofLogicom Public Limited
|
Regulated
Filing Date: 02/06/2022 17:54
Disclaimer
Logicom Public Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 04:51:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about LOGICOM PUBLIC LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
949 M
1 018 M
1 018 M
|Net income 2021
|
24,7 M
26,5 M
26,5 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
107 M
115 M
115 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|5,09x
|Yield 2021
|4,71%
|
|Capitalization
|
135 M
145 M
145 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,20x
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,25x
|Nbr of Employees
|817
|Free-Float
|38,2%
|
|Chart LOGICOM PUBLIC LIMITED
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution