    LOG   CY0005051111

LOGICOM PUBLIC LIMITED

(LOG)
  
Logicom Public : Profit Warning

03/31/2022 | 09:47am EDT
Profit/Loss Warning
LOGICOM PUBLIC LTD
LOG - LOGICOM PUBLIC LTD
Profit Warning

The Turnover and the Operating Profit from usual/existing operations have increased considerably in the 1st semester of 2022, compared to the corresponding period of 2021, mainly due to the expansion of the range of available products in the distribution sector. Profitability, excluding the results of the associated company Demetra Holdings Plc ("Demetra"), is expected to be significantly improved, mainly due to the increase in the Turnover.

No safe estimates on the final Profitability after Taxation can be provided, due to the unavailability of all necessary information in relation to the expected results of Demetra, further to the unavailability of all necessary information on the respective expected results of Hellenic Bank for purposes of their inclusion in Demetra's results. The company will make announcements in due course, once all necessary information is available.

_______________________

Adaminco Secretarial Limited
Secretary of Logicom PublicLimited
Regulated
Filing Date: 31/03/2022 15:41

Disclaimer

Logicom Public Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 13:45:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
