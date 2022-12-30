Advanced search
    LOG   CY0005051111

LOGICOM PUBLIC LIMITED

(LOG)
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-12-28
1.920 EUR   +0.52%
06:12aLogicom Public : Profit Warning
PU
12/06Logicom Public : 3rd Quarter Financial Report 2022
PU
12/05Logicom Public Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Logicom Public : Profit Warning

12/30/2022 | 06:12am EST
Profit/Loss Warning
LOGICOM PUBLIC LTD
LOG - LOGICOM PUBLIC LTD
Profit Warning

Compared to 2021, the Turnover and the Operating Profit from usual/existing operations in 2022 are significantly increased, mainly due to the broader range of available products in the distribution sector. Profitability, not including the results of the associated company Demetra Holdings Plc ("Demetra"), is expected to be improved, mainly due to the increase in Turnover.

No safe estimates on the final Profitability after Taxation can be provided, owing to the non-availability of all necessary information in relation to the expected results of Demetra, further to the non-availability of the necessary information on the respective expected results of Hellenic Bank for purposes of their inclusion in Demetra's results. The Company will make further announcements in due course, once all necessary information is available.

Adaminco Secretarial Limited
Secretary of Logicom PublicLimited
Filing Date: 30/12/2022 13:01

Logicom Public Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 11:00:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 949 M 1 012 M 1 012 M
Net income 2021 24,7 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
Net Debt 2021 107 M 114 M 114 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,09x
Yield 2021 4,71%
Capitalization 142 M 152 M 152 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 817
Free-Float 89,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Varnavas Irinarchos Executive Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Anthoulis Papachristoforou Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Adamos K. Adamides Chairman
Christakis Klerides Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicos Michaelas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOGICOM PUBLIC LIMITED12.94%152
BEST BUY CO., INC.-21.09%17 976
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.2.88%6 125
GAMESTOP CORP.-51.69%5 577
JB HI-FI LIMITED-13.60%3 091
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.-45.39%2 976