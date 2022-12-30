Logicom Public : Profit Warning

Compared to 2021, the Turnover and the Operating Profit from usual/existing operations in 2022 are significantly increased, mainly due to the broader range of available products in the distribution sector. Profitability, not including the results of the associated company Demetra Holdings Plc ("Demetra"), is expected to be improved, mainly due to the increase in Turnover.

No safe estimates on the final Profitability after Taxation can be provided, owing to the non-availability of all necessary information in relation to the expected results of Demetra, further to the non-availability of the necessary information on the respective expected results of Hellenic Bank for purposes of their inclusion in Demetra's results. The Company will make further announcements in due course, once all necessary information is available.

___________________________________

Adaminco Secretarial Limited