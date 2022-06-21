Logistea : Company Presentation Logistea

Logistea acquires, develops and manages logistics and light industrial real estate assets in the Nordics
Hansson Holding AB
7.4%
8.0%
Snapshot of Logistea
Strategy
Financial objectives
Listed on Nasdaq
SEK 2,300m
Stockholm
Market cap
(A and B share)
522,926 sqm
SEK 15.1
Lettable area (a)
NAV per share(a)
SEK 267m
99.7%
Economic occupancy
Rental value (a)
rate
Cap table
% capital
% votes
Ilija Batljan
22.5%
23.6%
Dragfast AB
9.1%
18.4%
Stefan Hansson
6.4%
6.4%
Rutger Arnhult
7.5%
4.5%
Phoenix insurance Ltd.
6.0%
3.4%
Top 5
51.5%
56.4%
SEK 3,075m
(SEK 4,000m incl. signed acquisitions)
Property value(a)
7.8 years
Lease duration
5.8%
Property yield(b)
365,000 sqm
Building rights
portfolio (a)
56.6%
Net LTV
Acquire properties and land in attractive locations in Sweden and over time also in other Nordic countries suitable for warehouses, logistics and light industry
Ongoing development of existing property portfolio and extension and construction of properties on own land
Prioritise a differentiated customer base with financially stable tenants and long leases
Conduct operations resource efficiently where environmental impact and social sustainability are affirmed in business decisions
Market opportunity
Demand for logistics properties supported by the ongoing digitalisation and growth within e-commerce, where the pandemic has contributed to increased demand for logistics properties due to quicker shift to e-commerce
Logistea has a diverse geographical portfolio, with properties strategically located close to main transportation roads
Logistea continues to grow with an expanded focus across Sweden in the near future and acquire assets in other Nordic countries if ideal prospects are presented
Average annual growth in income from property management per share of 10 per cent over a 5-year period
Average annual growth in long-term NAV per share of 12 per cent over a 5-year period
The loan-to-value ratio shall amount to maximum 60 per cent in the long-term
The interest coverage ratio shall exceed 1.8x
Operational objectives
Property value exceeding SEK 15bn by the end 2024
Annually complete at least 25,000 sqm of new lettable space
50 per cent of the property portfolio's operations will be digitised by the end of 2026
50 per cent of the loan portfolio consists of green financing by the end of 2026
Source:
Market cap as of 31 May 2022. Cap table from Holdings and Company information
2
Note:
Source Interim report Q1 2022
Including projects and signed acquisitions
NOI on an annual basis in relation to property value as of 31 Mar 2022 excluding projects
History of Logistea
2020
First steps taken towards
The strategy towards
developing a real estate
becoming a logistics real
company focusing on
estate company
logistics properties out of
continues
fashion company Odd
Molly
From August, full speed
First property acquisition
ahead and a number of
properties acquired in
in November 2019
Småland as well as Borås
and Trollhätten
2019
The Company announces its intention to only focus on real estate
The Company now owns properties to a value of SEK 1.3bn
H1 2021
Q3 2021
The fashion business sold
to value of SEK 166m
In July, the Company
announced acquisition of
six properties in Karlskoga and Kristinehamn to a total value of SEK 403m generating annual rental income of SEK 42m
In August, the Company acquired a property of 21,400 sqm in Borås
Recruits Niklas
Zuckerman as new CEO and Anders Nordvall as deputy CEO and Head of Transactions
The Company changes
name to Logistea
Established green bond framework and issued SEK 500m green bond
LOI signed with an
international battery cell manufacturer for 380,000 sqm of newly produced facility
Q4 2021
YTD H1 2022
From January, the Company
have acquired properties
valued to SEK 1,070m,
increased the rental value by 87M and increased the NAV from 11.8 to 15.1 per share
In April, Logistea secured 350m through a preferential rights issue with a 38.6% oversubscription.
In May, a property portfolio with a underlying property value of 745m was signed, increasing the WAULT from 6.5 to 7.8 years