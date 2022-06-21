Logistea : Company Presentation Logistea

History of Logistea 2020 First steps taken towards The strategy towards developing a real estate becoming a logistics real company focusing on estate company logistics properties out of continues fashion company Odd Molly From August, full speed First property acquisition ahead and a number of properties acquired in in November 2019 Småland as well as Borås and Trollhätten 2019

The Company announces its intention to only focus on real estate The Company now owns properties to a value of SEK 1.3bn H1 2021

Q3 2021 The fashion business sold to value of SEK 166m In July, the Company announced acquisition of six properties in Karlskoga and Kristinehamn to a total value of SEK 403m generating annual rental income of SEK 42m In August, the Company acquired a property of 21,400 sqm in Borås

Recruits Niklas Zuckerman as new CEO and Anders Nordvall as deputy CEO and Head of Transactions The Company changes name to Logistea Established green bond framework and issued SEK 500m green bond LOI signed with an international battery cell manufacturer for 380,000 sqm of newly produced facility Q4 2021