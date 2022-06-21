Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Logistea AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOGI A   SE0017131329

LOGISTEA AB (PUBL)

(LOGI A)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  10:03 2022-06-21 am EDT
23.60 SEK   +2.34%
10:05aLOGISTEA : Company Presentation Logistea
PU
06/15Logistea closes transaction of 14 properties with a value of SEK 745 million
AQ
05/31Number of shares and votes in Logistea
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Logistea : Company Presentation Logistea

06/21/2022 | 10:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOGISTEA AB

COMPANY PRESENTATION

June 2022

Logistea acquires, develops and manages logistics and light industrial real estate assets in the Nordics

Hansson Holding AB

7.4%

8.0%

Snapshot of Logistea

Strategy

Financial objectives

Listed on Nasdaq

SEK 2,300m

Stockholm

Market cap

(A and B share)

522,926 sqm

SEK 15.1

Lettable area (a)

NAV per share(a)

SEK 267m

99.7%

Economic occupancy

Rental value (a)

rate

Cap table

% capital

% votes

Ilija Batljan

22.5%

23.6%

Dragfast AB

9.1%

18.4%

Stefan Hansson

6.4%

6.4%

Rutger Arnhult

7.5%

4.5%

Phoenix insurance Ltd.

6.0%

3.4%

Top 5

51.5%

56.4%

SEK 3,075m

(SEK 4,000m incl. signed acquisitions)

Property value(a)

7.8 years

Lease duration

5.8%

Property yield(b)

365,000 sqm

Building rights

portfolio (a)

56.6%

Net LTV

  • Acquire properties and land in attractive locations in Sweden and over time also in other Nordic countries suitable for warehouses, logistics and light industry
  • Ongoing development of existing property portfolio and extension and construction of properties on own land
  • Prioritise a differentiated customer base with financially stable tenants and long leases
  • Conduct operations resource efficiently where environmental impact and social sustainability are affirmed in business decisions

Market opportunity

  • Demand for logistics properties supported by the ongoing digitalisation and growth within e-commerce, where the pandemic has contributed to increased demand for logistics properties due to quicker shift to e-commerce
  • Logistea has a diverse geographical portfolio, with properties strategically located close to main transportation roads
  • Logistea continues to grow with an expanded focus across Sweden in the near future and acquire assets in other Nordic countries if ideal prospects are presented
  • Average annual growth in income from property management per share of 10 per cent over a 5-year period
  • Average annual growth in long-term NAV per share of 12 per cent over a 5-year period
  • The loan-to-value ratio shall amount to maximum 60 per cent in the long-term
  • The interest coverage ratio shall exceed 1.8x

Operational objectives

  • Property value exceeding SEK 15bn by the end 2024
  • Annually complete at least 25,000 sqm of new lettable space
  • 50 per cent of the property portfolio's operations will be digitised by the end of 2026
  • 50 per cent of the loan portfolio consists of green financing by the end of 2026

Source:

Market cap as of 31 May 2022. Cap table from Holdings and Company information

2

Note:

Source Interim report Q1 2022

  1. Including projects and signed acquisitions
  2. NOI on an annual basis in relation to property value as of 31 Mar 2022 excluding projects

History of Logistea

2020

First steps taken towards

The strategy towards

developing a real estate

becoming a logistics real

company focusing on

estate company

logistics properties out of

continues

fashion company Odd

Molly

From August, full speed

First property acquisition

ahead and a number of

properties acquired in

in November 2019

Småland as well as Borås

and Trollhätten

2019

The Company announces its intention to only focus on real estate

The Company now owns properties to a value of SEK 1.3bn

H1 2021

Q3 2021

The fashion business sold

to value of SEK 166m

In July, the Company

announced acquisition of

six properties in Karlskoga and Kristinehamn to a total value of SEK 403m generating annual rental income of SEK 42m

In August, the Company acquired a property of 21,400 sqm in Borås

Recruits Niklas

Zuckerman as new CEO and Anders Nordvall as deputy CEO and Head of Transactions

The Company changes

name to Logistea

Established green bond framework and issued SEK 500m green bond

LOI signed with an

international battery cell manufacturer for 380,000 sqm of newly produced facility

Q4 2021

YTD H1 2022

From January, the Company

have acquired properties

valued to SEK 1,070m,

increased the rental value by 87M and increased the NAV from 11.8 to 15.1 per share

In April, Logistea secured 350m through a preferential rights issue with a 38.6% oversubscription.

In May, a property portfolio with a underlying property value of 745m was signed, increasing the WAULT from 6.5 to 7.8 years

Source: Company information

3

Management team and Board of Directors

Management

Board of Directors

Niklas Zuckerman

CEO

Anders Nordvall

Deputy CEO

Jesper Carlsöö

Head of leasing

Maléne Broman

Head of prop. mgmt

Maria Kruse

Head of Sus. & IR

Philip Löfgren

CFO

Tobias Lövstedt

COO

Experience:

Experience:

Experience:

Experience:

Experience:

Experience:

Experience:

Ownership: Shares: 140,000 Stock options: 1,045,000

Ownership:

Shares: 108,000

Stock options: 1,045,000

Ownership:

Shares: -

Stock options: -

Ownership:

Shares: 2,640

Stock options: 200,000

Ownership:

Shares: 5,560

Stock options: 55,000

Ownership:

Shares: 875,000

Stock options: 480,000

Ownership:

Shares: 500,000

Stock options: 480,000

Patrik Tillman

Chairman of the Board

Bengt Kjell

Deputy Chairman

Anneli Lindblom

Board member

Caroline Thagesson

Board member

Johan Mark

Board member

Sanja Batljan

Board member

Stefan Hansson

Board member

Experience:

Experience:

Experience:

Experience:

Experience:

Experience:

Experience:

Ownership:

Shares: 4,310,058

Ownership:

Shares: 669,492

Stock options: 1,700,657

Ownership:

Shares: 14,605

Ownership:

Shares: 3,345,766

Ownership:

Shares: 25,666

Ownership:

Shares: 26,464,339

Ownership:

Shares: 7,577,708

Source: Company information

4

Sustainability

Logistea's sustainability targets

Sustainability overview

1

100% of new construction

environmentally certified going forward

2 Clear focus on contributing to Agenda 2030 and the SDGs(a)

3

Engaged in the local community

Logistea's sustainability targets

Sustainability focus

Logistea's ambition is to minimize the environmental impact:

  • Follows the principle of circularity through the value chain, e.g. recycling and disposal of waste
  • Ambition to improve energy efficiency across the portfolio
  • Policies in place, i.e. Sustainability Policy, Policy for a safe and healthy work place and Code of Conduct, including for suppliers

Green finance framework

  • Green finance framework established, which enables the company to issue green debt instruments
  • The Framework has been reviewed by ISS ESG
  • Green eligible assets under the framework include i) Green & energy efficient buildings and ii) Energy efficiency

One of Logistea's Green projects

BREEAM In-use Very

Good, or Excellent

Close proximity to

public transportation

Environmental certifications

  • Going forward, Logistea aims at obtaining environmental certification for new buildings and for a majority of buildings where major renovations are made
  • 100% of new constructions will be certified according to BREEAM In-Use, Very Good or Excellent

Corporate citizenship

  • Main sponsor of Grunden Bois, Sweden's largest sport organization for members with intellectual disabilities
  • In 2022, Logistea provided financial support to send supplies and help those affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Company information

5

(a) Sustainable Development Goals

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Logistea AB published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 14:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LOGISTEA AB (PUBL)
10:05aLOGISTEA : Company Presentation Logistea
PU
06/15Logistea closes transaction of 14 properties with a value of SEK 745 million
AQ
05/31Number of shares and votes in Logistea
AQ
05/30Logistea closes transaction of two properties in Skövde at a property value of SEK 79.4..
AQ
05/23DRAGFAST AB ACQUIRED UNKNOWN STAKE I : Logi a).
CI
05/20Logistea acquires two properties in Skövde at a property value of SEK 79.4 million
AQ
05/20Logistea AB Acquires Two Properties in Skövde At Property Value of SEK 79.4 Million
CI
05/06Report from Logistea ABs Annual General Meeting on May 5, 2022
AQ
05/06Logistea publishes report for the first quarter of 2022
AQ
05/06Logistea AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 93,0 M 9,20 M 9,20 M
Net income 2021 293 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net Debt 2021 1 470 M 145 M 145 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 053 M 203 M 203 M
EV / Sales 2020 82,3x
EV / Sales 2021 50,8x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 64,9%
Chart LOGISTEA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Logistea AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOGISTEA AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Niklas Zuckerman Chief Executive Officer
Jennie Högstedt Björk President
Philip Löfgren Chief Financial Officer
Anders Patrik Tillman Chairman
Tobias Lovstedt Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOGISTEA AB (PUBL)-50.14%203
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.28%33 777
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.28.39%33 044
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED4.12%31 022
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.2.75%28 725
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.90%26 169