Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Logistics Development Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LDG   GB00BD8QVC95

LOGISTICS DEVELOPMENT GROUP PLC

(LDG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:00:26 2023-02-09 am EST
14.24 GBX   -1.79%
09:26aLogistics Development investee to return cash after share value fall
AN
2022TRADING UPDATES: Logistics Development buys Alliance Pharma shares
AN
2022British Investor Logistics Development Buys GBP6 Million Stake In Alliance Pharma
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Logistics Development investee to return cash after share value fall

02/09/2023 | 09:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Logistics Development Group PLC on Thursday its investee Synsion TopCo has returned EUR4.1 million in a cash payment to make up for the fall in share value from Logistics Development loan.

Logistics Development is London-based investment company, while Synsion TopCo is a London-based private holding company. Synsion TopCo utilised Logistics Investment's interest to acquire and additional stake in pan-European digital transformation business SQLI SA at EUR44.25, increasing its holding by 9% to 81%.

Logistics Development said the investment was initially made via a EUR18.5 million loan in December but is being converted into an 11% equity interest in Synsion Topco.

After further acquiring SQLI shares, Synsion has drawn on available debt funding, causing the implied equity value of the Logistics Development interest to be revalued at EUR14.4 million, said Logistics Development.

As a result, following an agreement with Logistics Development subsidiary Fixtaia Ltd, Synsion TopCo will capitalise the EUR18.5 million loan in return for the issue of the Logistics Development equity interest.

This is alongside making a cash payment of EUR4.1 million to Logistics Development, to make up the difference between the latter's EUR18.5 million investment and the subsequent share capital revaluation.

Logistics Development noted Synsion Topco is an associate of DBAY Advisor Ltd, Logistics Development's investment manager and 26% shareholder. As a result, the above agreement is being treated as a related party transaction.

Shares in Logistics Development were down 0.5% to 14.43 pence each in London on Thursday afternoon.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LOGISTICS DEVELOPMENT GROUP PLC -1.79% 14.24 Delayed Quote.3.20%
SQLI 0.47% 42.5 Real-time Quote.-3.86%
All news about LOGISTICS DEVELOPMENT GROUP PLC
09:26aLogistics Development investee to return cash after share value fall
AN
2022TRADING UPDATES: Logistics Development buys Alliance Pharma shares
AN
2022British Investor Logistics Development Buys GBP6 Million Stake In Alliance Pharma
MT
2022Logistics Development Group plc acquired a 2.38% stake in Alliance Pharma plc for £5.9 ..
CI
2022Logistics Development proposes second share buyback this year
AN
2022Logistics Development Group Acquires Additional Stake in SQLI
MT
2022Synsion TopCo Ltd announced that it has received £15.9 million in funding from Logistic..
CI
2022Lasalle Logiport to Invest $3 Million in Developer of Logistics Facility
MT
2022TRADING UPDATES: Silverwood finishes acquisition; Hardide names chair
AN
2022Finsbury Food Shareholder Logistics Development Raises Stake To Nearly 7%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 84,7 M 102 M 102 M
Net cash 2021 132 M 159 M 159 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,07x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 81,4 M 98,2 M 98,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart LOGISTICS DEVELOPMENT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Logistics Development Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOGISTICS DEVELOPMENT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Keith Meir Finance Director
Adrian John Reginald Collins Non-Executive Chairman
John Paul Court Chief Information Officer
David Pickering COO & Head-Transport Operations
Stephen John Harley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOGISTICS DEVELOPMENT GROUP PLC3.20%98
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION0.95%133 165
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-1.86%78 527
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED3.47%72 327
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION0.08%56 176
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.12.96%12 175