Logistics Development Group PLC - investment firm - Notes that the scheme by which the bid for Finsbury Food Group PLC by DBAY Advisors Ltd will be facilitated has been approved by Finsbury shareholders. The court hearing to sanction the scheme is expected to take place on November 14 and the scheme is expected to become effective on November 16.
LDG holds around 12% of Finsbury's share capital.
Current stock price: 11.51 pence
12-month change: down 11%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
