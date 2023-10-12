Logistics Development Group plc is a United Kingdom-based investing company. The Company focuses on investing within the logistics services business. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive total returns achieved through capital appreciation and, when prudent, shareholder distributions or dividends. The Company seeks to achieve its investment objectives by making investments in a range of parameters: investment primarily in undervalued companies, with a focus on companies that generate or have the potential to generate cash flows, where there is a high degree of revenue visibility and a strong and distinctive market position; investment in equity and equity related products, in both quoted and unquoted companies, and in the DBAY Investment Funds, and investments sectors, such as business services including logistics, distribution, technology services, security and manufacturing. DBAY Advisers Limited is the investment manager of the Company.