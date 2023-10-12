Logistics Development Group PLC - investment firm - Says it has bought an additional 4.4 million shares in Finsbury Food Group PLC at GBP1.098 per share, for a total of GBP4.8 million. Says it is now interested in 12.4% of the Cardiff-based baked goods manufacturer. Notes that it is acting in concert with DBAY Advisors Ltd, due to DBAY's recommended cash offer for Finsbury by DBAY. Says this is because LDG's shares in Finsbury are deemed to be part of the Finsbury shares held by funds managed by DBAY, due to LDG's discretionary investment management agreement with DBAY.
Current stock price: 13.30 pence each
12-month change: up 8.1%
By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter
