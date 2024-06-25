Sleek Design, Modern Feature Set, and High-Performance Functionality are the Hallmarks of the New 500 Series Gaming Keyboard

Today, Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, announced the G515 LIGHTSPEED TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard, a keyboard that offers advanced technologies and high-performance features in a low-profile, modern design.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240625591814/en/

Logitech G announces the G515 LIGHTSPEED TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard, a keyboard that offers advanced technologies and high-performance features in a low-profile, modern design. (Photo: Business Wire)

Low-profile keyboards provide a cleaner, more aesthetically pleasing look and deliver a high-performance typing experience. The G515 enables a more efficient and comfortable typing experience by combining low-profile switches with a slimmer design.

“With the iconic G915 gaming keyboard, Logitech G delivered a first-of-its-kind low-profile keyboard renowned for its exceptional quality, top-tier performance, and premium design features. With the G515 low-profile design, we have pushed the boundaries even further,” said Arnaud Perret-Gentil, Head of PC Gaming, Logitech G. “With the G515, we've maintained the sleek design while also including our latest technology innovations, such as LIGHTSPEED, LIGHTSYNC, and KEYCONTROL, to give gamers an advanced and high-performance gaming keyboard experience.”

At just 22 mm high, the G515 is sleek and eliminates the need for a wrist rest, ensuring a delightful gaming session. The G515 features low-profile switches that activate with minimal distance—only 1.3mm—and a total travel distance of 3.2mm, shorter than traditional switches. This enables gamers to accelerate actions per minute.

In addition, the G515 has been built with a layer of sound-dampening foam, pre-lubricated switches, integrated stabilizers, and premium PBT keycaps to ensure optimal comfort; gamers will get a much smoother feel when typing, with a less scratchy, more refined sound.

The G515 keyboard also comes with Logitech G's recently announced KEYCONTROL technology, offering gamers customization capabilities far beyond what a standard keyboard delivers. Each key can perform up to 15 different actions, allowing gamers to personalize their keyboard via macros, audio cues, lighting effects, and more. KEYCONTROL includes layers and modifiers like G SHIFT, which increases customization possibilities, with entire key layouts switchable at the press of a button. With KEYCONTROL, the G515 enables unprecedented personalization, tuning, and controls.

Additional features in the G515 LIGHTSPEED TKL Wireless Low Profile Gaming Keyboard include:

Convenient 2:1 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Pairing: Gamers can connect their gaming mouse, such as the G502 X PLUS, via the G515 LIGHTSPEED dongle, freeing up an extra USB port.

Light Up Your Desktop with LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting: Players can access ~16.8M colors to customize their experience and connect all of their Logitech G gear with G HUB.

Versatile Tri-Mode Connectivity lets gamers choose from LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth ® , and USB-C wired data mode.

, and USB-C wired data mode. Keep Playing with up to 36 hours of continuous, uninterrupted gameplay.

Pricing and Availability

Available in Black and White, the Logitech G515 LIGHTSPEED TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard is available now on LogitechG.com in the US, Canada, and select markets worldwide for a suggested retail price of $139 US and €149.99 for wireless and $99 US and €109.99 for the wired edition, coming later this year. For more information, please visit LogitechG.com.

